49ers Running Back Overview: Who's Behind Christian McCaffrey?
Last season showed just how valuable Christian McCaffrey is to the San Francisco 49ers offense. Even with injuries at other positions, it was clear the unit wasn’t quite the same without their dynamic weapon. But what does the running back room look like beyond him?
Christian McCaffrey
The only real question with McCaffrey is his health. He battled a myriad of ailments last year, taking one step forward and two steps back each time he tried to recover. At his age, with the typical wear and tear of a workhorse running back, there are concerns about decline. Still, the 49ers believe he has at least one more star-level season left in him.
Isaac Guerendo
Guerendo is hoping to carve out a bigger role in the offense after averaging five yards per carry last season, albeit on just 84 carries. His size and speed give him big-play potential, and Kyle Shanahan has a history of scheming up explosive runs. With Jordan Mason gone, does Guerendo step into his own role, or is he simply McCaffrey’s backup?
Jordan James
The 49ers drafted James in the fifth round, and he’ll compete with Guerendo for the primary backup spot. But their styles are very different: Guerendo is a physical, home-run threat who can swing and miss, while James is more steady and vision-based, consistently grinding out yards. If McCaffrey were sidelined, would the team deploy a split backfield between the two?
Patrick Taylor
Taylor spent most of his career in Green Bay before logging 39 carries for 183 yards with the 49ers last year. Ideally, the backfield is deeper this season, but he remains a solid veteran who knows the offense.
Corey Kiner
Kiner, a rookie UDFA out of Cincinnati, was highly productive in college but is limited in his overall skill set. Can he push Taylor for a roster spot?
Israel Abanikanda
A 2023 fifth-round pick who spent last year with the team, Abanikanda has yet to find his footing in the NFL. This may be his last shot to stick around.