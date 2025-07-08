All 49ers

49ers Running Back Overview: Who's Behind Christian McCaffrey?

What does the San Francisco 49ers depth chart look like at the running back position?

Parker Hurley

Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Last season showed just how valuable Christian McCaffrey is to the San Francisco 49ers offense. Even with injuries at other positions, it was clear the unit wasn’t quite the same without their dynamic weapon. But what does the running back room look like beyond him?

Christian McCaffrey

The only real question with McCaffrey is his health. He battled a myriad of ailments last year, taking one step forward and two steps back each time he tried to recover. At his age, with the typical wear and tear of a workhorse running back, there are concerns about decline. Still, the 49ers believe he has at least one more star-level season left in him.

Isaac Guerendo

Guerendo is hoping to carve out a bigger role in the offense after averaging five yards per carry last season, albeit on just 84 carries. His size and speed give him big-play potential, and Kyle Shanahan has a history of scheming up explosive runs. With Jordan Mason gone, does Guerendo step into his own role, or is he simply McCaffrey’s backup?

Jordan James

The 49ers drafted James in the fifth round, and he’ll compete with Guerendo for the primary backup spot. But their styles are very different: Guerendo is a physical, home-run threat who can swing and miss, while James is more steady and vision-based, consistently grinding out yards. If McCaffrey were sidelined, would the team deploy a split backfield between the two?

Patrick Taylor

Taylor spent most of his career in Green Bay before logging 39 carries for 183 yards with the 49ers last year. Ideally, the backfield is deeper this season, but he remains a solid veteran who knows the offense.

Corey Kiner

Kiner, a rookie UDFA out of Cincinnati, was highly productive in college but is limited in his overall skill set. Can he push Taylor for a roster spot?

Israel Abanikanda

A 2023 fifth-round pick who spent last year with the team, Abanikanda has yet to find his footing in the NFL. This may be his last shot to stick around.

Read more

feed

Published
Parker Hurley
PARKER HURLEY

Parker Hurley is a Pittsburgh native and IUP alumni with a deep-rooted passion for football and a decade of experience analyzing the game. Since 2016, he had extensively covered the Chicago Bears, serving as the site manager for Bear Goggles On from 2017 to 2023. During that time, Parker published hundreds of articles per month and led content strategy across written, audio, and video formats. Parker has also produced podcasts, blogs, and YouTube content focused on the Pittsburgh Steelers, NFL betting trends, and league-wide analysis. His work blends film breakdowns, statistical insight, and timely news reaction to deliver clear, actionable content for fans and bettors alike. Now, Parker contributes NFL coverage across multiple platforms, expanding his scope to include teams like the San Francisco 49ers and broader NFL narratives. Whether he’s analyzing rookie development or evaluating playoff contenders, Parker’s top priority is helping readers understand the game on a deeper level. He brings passion, clarity, and consistency to everything he writes, always aiming to educate, engage, and elevate the football conversation.

Home/News