What the San Francisco 49ers Will Look for at the NFL Scouting Combine
Heading into their most important draft in years, the 49ers arrive at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis in need of stars and depth. Nfl.com’s Daniel Jeremiah characterizes this as a draft lacking blue chip talent but packed with future starters. John Lynch speaks to the media on Wednesday and player testing begins Thursday.
Armed Guards
The arm measurements will be fateful. The NFL considers linemen with at least 34-inch arms to be left tackles, under that and the player moves inside. The thinking is that longer arms are needed at left tackle to engage defenders earlier.
College tackles expected to have arms under 34 inches include several frequently mentioned 49er targets in mock drafts: Will Campbell of LSU, Missouri’s Armand Membou, and Kelvin Banks Jr. of Texas. While this doesn’t take them out of consideration, it removes the narrative of well he can eventually move to left tackle. Arms under 34, not likely.
Right tackle is an option, but picking a guard/right tackle at 11 is a positional value reach. For the move to be warranted, the Niners will need to believe the player has legitimate All-Pro potential at guard. While that could apply to Campbell and Membou, it is not considered a possibility for Banks.
Trading down for Membou is mentioned as an option, but Miami at 13 and Indianapolis at 14 are both in clear need of interior offensive linemen. Jeremiah mocks Miami taking Alabama guard Tyler Booker and the Colts drafting Membou.
If the Niners truly want a Trent Williams replacement at left tackle, the top projected first round LT is Josh Simmons of Ohio State, but he’s coming off a patellar tendon injury. Simmons is a top ten talent, but his medical evaluation will determine when he’s picked. After picking Javon Kinlaw knowing he was injured at the time, I don’t think the Niners go down that road again.
The Future 49er Drill
The 49ers draft interest in an offensive lineman can often be predicted with a single drill: the short shuttle. Run 4.47 or faster, they’re interested. Dominic Puni ran 4.40, the 3rd fastest among offensive linemen. Jarrett Kingston ran 4.47. Both drafted. Ricky Pearsall ran 4.05, among the best at WR.
The Need for Speed
Evaluation of 40 times has become more nuanced. For most players the 10 time is more important than the 40. Brock Purdy as an example, slow long speed, quick short speed.
40 times will help to separate a wide receiver group that isn’t up to last year’s class. Arizona’s Tetairoa McMillan is dropping in the latest mocks, a slow 40 and he’ll fall out of the top ten. That creates an opportunity for Missouri’s Luther Burden III if he runs a great time.
The same applies to defensive back with Michigan’s Will Johnson sliding according to some and Jahdae Barron of Texas rising. Will Barron test well on speed and length? If not he’s a slot DB and falls to late 1st-early 2nd.
Superfreak
With apologies to Rick James, these superfreaks are the top athletes at the Combine.
Projected to be the fastest:
RB: Bhayshul Tuten (VA Tech), Dylan Sampson (Tenn), TreVeyon Henderson (Ohio St)
WR: Isaiah Bond (Texas), Arian Smith (Georgia), Tez Johnson (Oregon)
OL: Jared Wilson (Georgia) could run the fastest 40 by a center, Josh Conerly Jr. (Oregon)
DT: Tyliek Williams (Ohio St), Shemar Stewart (A&M), Darius Alexander (Toledo)
Edge: James Pearce Jr. (Tenn), Jalon Waker (Georgia), Mike Green (Marshall)
LB: Smael Mondon Jr. (Georgia), Cody Simon (Ohio St), Jiihad Campbell (Alabama)
DB: Gentry Williams (Oklahoma), Darien Porter (Iowa St), Travis Hunter (Colorado)
S: Andrew Mukuba (Texas), Malaki Starks (Georgia), Nick Emmanwori (South Carolina)
Character Concerns
Mike Green was reportedly kicked out of Virginia over stalking allegations and then transferred to Marshall. The Athletic’s Dane Brugler says Tennessee’s James Pearce Jr. is facing questions over “what makes him tick.” Pearce has had conflicts with the coaching staff and was arrested for reckless driving. Walter Nolen of Ole Miss, is reportedly more about the money than the sport. Holding that against him seems over the top.
Oklahoma State running back Ollie Gordon was arrested for a DUI and gained weight this season and again at the Senior Bowl. Alabama linebacker Smael Mondon Jr. was arrested for reckless driving.
Pro Days
Ashton Jeanty is foregoing field testing at Indy for his pro day. Abdul Carter is still recovering from a shoulder injury and will not participate. Shedeur Sanders is taking heat for choosing not to throw at the Combine. I don’t see the big deal, the game film shows what you need to see. The testing in my view is more about affirming strengths, and just as important, weaknesses.
Combine Testing Schedule
Thursday: Defensive linemen/linebackers
Friday: Defensive backs/tight ends
Saturday: Quarterbacks/wide receivers/running backs
Sunday: Offensive linemen