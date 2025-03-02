Will the 49ers be Linked to Aaron Rodgers in Free Agency?
The 49ers will be in the market for a backup quarterback when free agency begins.
Brandon Allen and Joshua Dobbs will be free agents and are unlikely to return. Even if one of them did, the 49ers would still need another to backup Brock Purdy. Ideally, it is someone that can actually give them a chance to win games.
The free agent market for quarterbacks isn’t appealing, but that should soon change. Aaron Rodgers will being released by the Jets, so he could be a player the 49ers have interest in. Rodgers probably will still look to be a starter somewhere, but there is a scenario where he possibly accepts a backup role.
If he’s okay with that, it could make sense for the 49ers to seek him out. He was on their radar before a few years ago, so maybe he’s still intriguing to them.
His addition would entice Davante Adams to join as well, which helps the 49ers address another need. They could use a veteran wide receiver with Brandon Aiyuk on the mend and Deebo Samuel departing this offseason.
Will Rodgers be linked to the 49ers in free agency?
There’s history and a fit on the field, but I sincerely doubt it. The player the 49ers had interest in a few years ago is a shell of himself. Plus, Robert Saleh is on the coaching staff.
Even if he’s strictly on defense, it’s still an awkward situation. Besides, Rodgers would be a never ending talking point revolving the 49ers.
I think the 49ers have finally learned that they need to eliminate distractions going into training camp. That became clear after this past season with the contract holdouts of Brandon Aiyuk and Trent Williams.
Rodgers being on the team will keep a constant distraction. If Purdy plays poorly for a stretch of the season, there will be talk of Rodgers taking over.
If Purdy gets injured and Rodgers plays well in place of him, that will create a dilemma. Even if Rodgers were to not play at all, he would somehow say or do something that creates a distraction.
He just has a way with doing that whether it’s with his interview with Pat McAfee or on his own accord. Signing a backup quarterback isn’t meant to have distractions.
They’re supposed to be a ghost on the team. Meaning, you don’t want to see them on the field and you don’t want to hear from them when they’re just standing on the sideline wearing an earpiece on Sunday’s.
Rodgers may have been a player the 49ers were interested in years ago, but that’s over with. Saleh being back also decreases that likelihood.
It’s just not a fit for various reasons, so I wouldn’t expect him to be linked to the 49ers when the Jets inevitably release him.
