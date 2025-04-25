The 49ers Should Draft an Offensive Lineman in Round 2

All 49ers

Defensive line can wait until Round 3.

The 49ers made a safe, sensible pick in Round 1 when they drafted Georgia defensive end Mykel Williams. Now, it's time for them to address the other side of the trenches.

The 49ers should take an offensive lineman in Round 2. Not in Round 3 when most of the good ones will be gone. Round 2. Offensive line is a notoriously thin position every year, as opposed to defensive line where teams can find instant contributors in Rounds 3 and 4.

Defensive linemen don't have to play every defensive snap. They can play every other drive. Or, they can play on first and second downs but not third downs, or vice versa. They can platoon. They're part-time players.

Offensive linemen generally play 100 percent of the snaps. So they have to be good run blockers and good pass protectors. They can't be one-trick ponies. And quality starters are hard to find. That's why the Green Bay Packers just paid Aaron Banks $19 million per season.

Now, the 49ers have to replace Banks, who was their second-round pick in 2021. I suggest they replace him with their second-round pick this year.

They could take the best guard available, who most likely will be Jonah Savaiinaea from Arizona. He's big and powerful like Banks.

Or, the 49ers could take the best offensive tackle available, who probably will be Minnesota's Aireontae Ersery, and play him at guard for a season or two until Trent Williams retires, and then move Ersery to left tackle.

Or, the 49ers could move Ersery to right tackle next year when Colton McKivitz becomes a free agent.

Ersery would give the 49ers all kinds of options. And he would give them big-time talent at a position group where they desperately need it.

Defensive line can wait until Round 3.

