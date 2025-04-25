49ers Draft Georgia Defensive End Mykel Williams with 11th Pick
This is a good pick.
The 49ers just drafted Georgia defensive end Mykel Williams with the 11th selection in the 2025 NFL Draft. Williams is just 20 years old and was a key starter for the Georgia defense since he was a freshman.
Physically, Williams is built like a young Aldon Smith -- tall, long arms, extremely powerful. The difference is that Williams is much more advanced as a run defender than Smith was coming out of college and Smith was much more advanced as a pass rusher.
Williams is the best edge-setting defensive end in this draft. Opposing offenses will have an extremely difficult time running the ball at him which means they'll have to run the ball at Nick Bosa. The 49ers haven't had this good of a run defender at defensive end since they had Samson Ebukam.
In addition, Williams has the traits to develop into a productive pass-rusher as well. He just needs more space and freedom. At Georgia, he often lined up inside the offensive tackle. On the 49ers, he will line up almost exclusively outside the tight end, which means he'll have many more opportunities to create pressure and sack the quarterback.
The 49ers could have drafted a defensive tackle instead, but Walter Nolen probably would have been a reach. And it's possible the 49ers wanted to take Texas offensive lineman Kelvin Banks Jr., but the Saints took him with the 9th pick.
Overall, the 49ers most likely took the best player available at a position of need.
Grade: A