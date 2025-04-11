The 49ers Should Draft Syracuse RB LeQuint Allen in Round 4
The 49ers don't need just any running back. They need a specific kind of running back.
They've shown that they can plug lots of different styles of runners into their zone-blocking scheme and have success on the ground. But no matter how many efficient runners the 49ers have on their roster, when Christian McCaffrey is out, their offense struggles. Particularly their passing game.
That's because McCaffrey is one of the best receivers in the league. And that's because he's more than just a running back who can catch passes out of the backfield. He's a true dual threat who can motion to the slot or even out wide and run routes like a receiver.
Syracuse running back LeQuint Allen has a similar skill set. He's 6'0", 204 lbs and he has 32-inch arms, so he's built like a wide receiver and he runs routes like one, too. Last season, he caught 64 passes for 520 receiving yards. He also gained 1,021 rushing yards and scored 16 rushing touchdowns.
I'm not saying Allen is as good as McCaffrey, but if McCaffrey were to get injured and miss more time, the 49ers wouldn't have to change their offense drastically with Allen in the game. He could line up in the same places and run the same routes as McCaffrey. Plus he could share the workload on the ground.
The 49ers' offense operates at its best when it has wide-receiver-running-back dual threat such as McCaffrey and Deebo Samuel. Kyle Shanahan uses so much pre-snap motion that he's able to exploit mismatches with those hybrid players.
Now that Samuel is gone and McCaffrey could be on his last legs, Shanahan must replenish the 49ers' supply of dual-threat offensive weapons. Allen is a perfect fit.