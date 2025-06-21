All 49ers

The 49ers Should Spend their Cap Space and Go All-In this Year

The 49ers' timing is strange.

Grant Cohn

Feb 10, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; San Francisco 49ers chief executive officer Jed York at the Super Bowl LIX host committee handoff press conference. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Feb 10, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; San Francisco 49ers chief executive officer Jed York at the Super Bowl LIX host committee handoff press conference. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

The 49ers' timing is strange.

This year, they decided they wanted to get younger and cheaper, which makes sense considering all the money they spent last year just to go 6-11. So the 49ers have more than $46 million in salary cap -- second most in the NFL -- and they're not using it. At least not yet.

Meanwhile, as many as five rookies are expected to start on defense. John Lynch said the 49ers will "take some lumps" this year until those young players improve.

Instead of taking lumps, why don't the 49ers spend their cap space and go all-in? They have an excellent opportunity to win the Super Bowl this year if they actually go for it.

They have the easiest schedule in the league on paper. Why throw that away for a reset year? In addition, Brock Purdy is the cheapest he'll be for the rest of his career. He will take up just 2.7 percent of the 49ers' cap space in 2025. In 2026, he'll take up 8.4 percent. In 2027, 9.9 percent.

So this year is the 49ers' best opportunity to surround Purdy with an expensive team and take advantage of a soft schedule. If they play their cards right, they could get the No. 1 seed. But they need to sign a few players.

Technically, they could afford to trade for Jalen Ramsey, who instantly would become the best player in the 49ers' secondary. If they don't trade for Ramsey, another contender such as the Rams probably will.

The 49ers should carry themselves like a contender. Go make a big move. Win the Super Bowl this year at Levi's Stadium.

Read more

feed

Published
Grant Cohn
GRANT COHN

Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.

Home/News