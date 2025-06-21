The 49ers Should Spend their Cap Space and Go All-In this Year
The 49ers' timing is strange.
This year, they decided they wanted to get younger and cheaper, which makes sense considering all the money they spent last year just to go 6-11. So the 49ers have more than $46 million in salary cap -- second most in the NFL -- and they're not using it. At least not yet.
Meanwhile, as many as five rookies are expected to start on defense. John Lynch said the 49ers will "take some lumps" this year until those young players improve.
Instead of taking lumps, why don't the 49ers spend their cap space and go all-in? They have an excellent opportunity to win the Super Bowl this year if they actually go for it.
They have the easiest schedule in the league on paper. Why throw that away for a reset year? In addition, Brock Purdy is the cheapest he'll be for the rest of his career. He will take up just 2.7 percent of the 49ers' cap space in 2025. In 2026, he'll take up 8.4 percent. In 2027, 9.9 percent.
So this year is the 49ers' best opportunity to surround Purdy with an expensive team and take advantage of a soft schedule. If they play their cards right, they could get the No. 1 seed. But they need to sign a few players.
Technically, they could afford to trade for Jalen Ramsey, who instantly would become the best player in the 49ers' secondary. If they don't trade for Ramsey, another contender such as the Rams probably will.
The 49ers should carry themselves like a contender. Go make a big move. Win the Super Bowl this year at Levi's Stadium.