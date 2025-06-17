All 49ers

John Lynch Says 49ers are Young and will "Take Some Lumps" in 2025

The 49ers seem to have lowered their expectations, at least for 2025.

Grant Cohn

Feb 27, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch speaks during the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Feb 27, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch speaks during the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

Last season, the 49ers sincerely expected to win the Super Bowl. That's why winning only six games was so shocking and painful.

Now, the 49ers seem to have lowered their expectations, at least for 2025.

General manager John Lynch recently was interviewed by NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco who asked Lynch what the 49ers' goal for this year is.

"At the end of each season, there's one happy team," Lynch said. "Ultimately, that's what will define it. Are we the last team standing?

"Having said that, we've talked a lot about youth...We will be a younger team. It's a young man's game, but you're probably going to take some lumps. It's going to take some time. You're going to have to make some mistakes. That's no excuse -- it's just a reality. I think we will have some young players playing, provided they earn those opportunities. But I think what's exciting with those guys, when they do get their opportunity, once they've gone through those lumps, you're going to really see great improvement. And we have such a good core of really special players, to complement that with some young players from the last couple draft classes, it's an exciting mix. It's all got to come together, but I like where we're at, I like the way we're working."

TRANSLATION: Every team obviously wants to win a Super Bowl, but the 49ers will be starting so many young players on defense that they probably will lose a few games early in the season that they should win, so as long as they improve by the end of the year, they'll have a successful season.

Sounds like a bunch of excuses to me.

Read more

feed

Published
Grant Cohn
GRANT COHN

Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.

Home/News