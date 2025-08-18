The 49ers Should Trade for this Commanders Running Back
The 49ers have a problem that the Washington Commanders just might be able to solve.
Through just two preseason games, the 49ers already have four injured running backs -- Isaac Guerendo (shoulder), Patrick Taylor Jr. (shoulder), Jordan James (finger) and Corey Kiner (ankle). Their only healthy running backs currently are Christian McCaffrey, Jeff Wilson Jr. and Ke'Shawn Vaughn.
Meanwhile, the Commanders are looking to trade fourth-year running back Brian Robinson Jr., according to Jordan Schultz. Robinson is entering the final year of his rookie contract, is eligible for an extension for the first time in his career, and the Commanders clearly don't want to pay him, which is good news for the 49ers.
Why the 49ers should trade for Brian Robinson Jr.
Robinson Jr. could have started his career with the 49ers in 2022, but instead of drafting him, they spent a third-round pick on running back Ty Davis-Price, who currently is on his third team has 43 career carries. Five picks later, the Commanders took Robinson Jr., who has been their starting running back the past three seasons.
Robinson Jr. is a bruising, powerful running back -- a terrific complement for a smaller scatback such as Christian McCaffrey. He's the kind of running back the 49ers wanted Davis-Price to be. Fortunately for the 49ers, they also signed Jordan Mason as an undrafted free agent in 2022, and he became their bruiser in the backfield.
But this offseason, Mason became eligible for an extension. And rather than pay him, the 49ers paid their 34-year-old fullback and traded Mason to the Minnesota Vikings. And now, the 49ers don't have a quality backup running back. Instead, they have a bunch of unproven injured players.
Robinson Jr. might miss a couple games every season, but he's essentially durable. And he's a good goalline back, so he could help the 49ers offense in the red zone.
Will the 49ers trade for Brian Robinson Jr.?
The fact that he wants an extension could scare away the 49ers, who have been relentlessly cheap this offseason when it comes to paying players they didn't draft. They might be content to enter the season opener against the Seahawks with Jeff Wilson Jr. as their backup even though he's almost 30 and isn't half the player Robinson Jr. is.
Still, the 49ers would be wise to trade for a quality backup running back before the season starts. Otherwise, they'll overuse McCaffrey, and he'll get injured, too.