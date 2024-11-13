49ers Sign Rising Star Cornerback to Extension
The San Francisco 49ers have locked in their rising star cornerback to a contract extension.
According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, Deommodore Lenoir has agreed to a five-year, $92 million extension with the 49ers. This is a brilliant move by the 49ers to lock in Lenoir now before his value increases further. He has been a phenomenal player for them in the last two seasons.
All he has done is answer every call and challenge they've thrown at him at a high level. Now, he gets rewarded for it. Lenoir continues the trend of fifth-round players who turned into a success for the 49ers. That is where the sweet spot has always been for the 49ers in the NFL draft.
But Lenoir now gives the 49ers their first-ever successful drafted cornerback. Rookie Renardo Green is trending towards being the second. Lenoir has been sensational this year, which is why the 49ers didn't want to wait. It is wise for them to lock Lenoir in now. There is nothing left to see.
"DMo’s been a stud. He is exactly what you want of a 49er to play like," said head coach Kyle Shanahan. "He came in his first rookie camp and stood out, got me fined for illegally jamming people too hard and putting on the internet. So, I always mess with him for that.
"But he started out real well, made a couple mistakes early on as a rookie and lost his confidence just a little bit I thought his rookie year. Then that second season, the way he came back in the offseason, kind of just possessed to get that job back and he's kind of owned it ever since. He's been a stud for a while to me and he gets better each year. He's having a hell of a year.”
Lenoir is nothing short of elite. He converted from an exclusive outside corner into a slot/nickel corner. He had zero experience there entering the NFL until the 49ers tried him there. Credit is due for the 49ers for having the vision for Lenoir there. It's paid off dividends for them.
Extending Lenoir could now mean that Charvarius Ward won't return, but who knows? Ward hasn't played as well as last season and this could be hurting his value. Either way, it was always better to retain Lenoir given how much larger of an impact he has on the 49ers defense.
Lenoir's extension was well-deserved and he should be commended for his ascension.