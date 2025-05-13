49ers Sign Undrafted Free Agent Linebacker to Three-Year Deal
When the 49ers held their rookie minicamp on Friday, one of their undrafted free agents wasn't there.
That UDFA was linebacker Stone Blanton. Turns out he was getting married that day and he hadn't signed his contract yet. Now, he's officially married and signed to a three-year deal according to the 49ers.
Blanton was a two-sport athlete in college who played both football and baseball. He started his collegiate career at South Carolina before transferring to Mississippi State in 2024 where he led the nation with 95 assisted tackles. Which suggests he's usually around the action on defense even if he isn't always the first one to hit the ball carrier.
The 49ers have had success developing undrafted linebackers in the past. In 2019, they signed Azeez Al-Shaair as an undrafted free agent. Now, he's the starting middle linebacker for the Houston Texans.
The 49ers desperately need a linebacker to replace Dre Greenlaw who signed a three-year deal with the Denver Broncos this offseason. That's why they drafted linebacker Nick Martin in Round 3. He most likely will compete with Dee Winters to start next to Fred Warner.
But Blanton will be a dark horse in the competition as well. He's not as fast as Martin, but he's bigger than him and might be more durable. Martin will have to prove that his smaller frame can hold up in the NFL.
Keep an eye on Blanton in the preseason. He should get lots of playing time with the 49ers' third-string defense.