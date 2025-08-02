49ers Slotted Favorably by Pro Football Network in Latest Ranking
2025 is primed to be a rebound year for the San Francisco 49ers. Here's why.
Their injury luck is likely to improve, they have an easy schedule, and they have all of the motivation in the world. The 49ers want to ensure that 2024 never happens again.
It’s part of why the energy in the building from the start of OTAs and into training camp has been so high.
The 49ers are refocused and reenergized
Those are the factors that Pro Football Network is banking on. This is why they ranked the 49ers favorably as the second-best team to make the playoffs out of the 18 teams that missed it last year.
“The 49ers' high ranking on this list may raise some eyebrows after their dismal display in 2024. The 2023 NFC champions, though, have a dream schedule this coming season. Like their NFC West rivals, they face games against both the AFC South and NFC South,” writes PFSN analyst Cameron Sheath.
“While single games against NFC North, AFC North, and NFC East opposition sound dreadful, though, their fourth-place finish last year has served them well. While their rivals face three tough games, the 49ers face games against the Bears, Browns, and Giants.
“The expected return of Christian McCaffrey should have a huge effect on the offense, but high-profile exits will take their toll. Overall, though, San Francisco still boasts some of the best players in the game on both sides of the ball and is expected to return to winning ways in 2025.”
Placing the 49ers so high in this ranking is a no-brainer. Most of the teams that missed the playoffs last year aren’t on the same level as the 49ers.
Yes, the 49ers were a losing team last year, but their offense is still formidable. They just failed in the red zone a ton.
Their defense was also a letdown last year, but that is why Robert Saleh is back and with a massive injection of youth.
If anything, the 49ers should be the No. 1 team out of the 18 that missed the playoffs. PFN gave the top spot to the Cincinnati Bengals.
The 49ers’ defense is questionable this year, but the Bengals’ defense is mediocre and doesn’t have its best player on hand for training camp.
Nevertheless, this ranking just goes to show what the expectations are like for the 49ers in 2025.