49ers Solidify the Secondary in 2020 NFL Redraft
The San Francisco 49ers have struggled at drafting quality players in the first round.
Trey Lance is the headliner of their failures from 2021, but not far from him is 2020 with Javon Kinlaw. The 49ers wanted to find DeForest Buckner's replacement after trading him.
Unfortunately, Kinlaw never came close to remotely shrinking the hole left by Buckner. The 49ers would sure love a redo on that pick.
That is why in Pro Football Network's 2020 NFL redraft, they have the 49ers solidifying their secondary by selecting cornerback Trevon Diggs with the No. 13 pick.
"Trevon Diggs has played in just 13 games in the last two years, dropping him out of the top 10. He's arguably the best playmaking cornerback in the league, though, and when he's hot, he's a certified difference maker."
Diggs was the best player available in the redraft for the 49ers. It is an excellent pick for them to make. However, Diggs is a little overrated even before his injuries started piling up.
Still, he would've been a much better first-round draft pick than Kinlaw for them. At the time, the 49ers had Richard Sherman coming off a great year, and Emmanuel Moseley was balling out.
Diggs would've been the future Sherman replacement, and given how he was injured a lot in 2020, Diggs would've seen adequate playing time.
Drafting him makes a ton of sense for the 49ers. They get their ball-hawking defensive back that they wanted back then (even now), and their heir apparent to Sherman.