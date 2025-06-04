All 49ers

49ers Solidify the Secondary in 2020 NFL Redraft

This would've been better than drafting Javon Kinlaw.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Sep 26, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs (7) leaves the field after an injury during the fourth quarter against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Sep 26, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs (7) leaves the field after an injury during the fourth quarter against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
In this story:

The San Francisco 49ers have struggled at drafting quality players in the first round.

Trey Lance is the headliner of their failures from 2021, but not far from him is 2020 with Javon Kinlaw. The 49ers wanted to find DeForest Buckner's replacement after trading him.

Unfortunately, Kinlaw never came close to remotely shrinking the hole left by Buckner. The 49ers would sure love a redo on that pick.

That is why in Pro Football Network's 2020 NFL redraft, they have the 49ers solidifying their secondary by selecting cornerback Trevon Diggs with the No. 13 pick.

"Trevon Diggs has played in just 13 games in the last two years, dropping him out of the top 10. He's arguably the best playmaking cornerback in the league, though, and when he's hot, he's a certified difference maker."

Diggs was the best player available in the redraft for the 49ers. It is an excellent pick for them to make. However, Diggs is a little overrated even before his injuries started piling up.

Still, he would've been a much better first-round draft pick than Kinlaw for them. At the time, the 49ers had Richard Sherman coming off a great year, and Emmanuel Moseley was balling out.

Diggs would've been the future Sherman replacement, and given how he was injured a lot in 2020, Diggs would've seen adequate playing time.

Drafting him makes a ton of sense for the 49ers. They get their ball-hawking defensive back that they wanted back then (even now), and their heir apparent to Sherman.

Read more

feed

Published
Jose Luis Sanchez III
JOSE LUIS SANCHEZ III

Jose Luis Sanchez III has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily for FanNation since 2019. He started off as the lead publisher for FanNation's All49ers, then switched positions to become the Deputy Editor in 2020. Sanchez writes, edits, and produces videos daily for All49ers. He also co-hosts a show on YouTube with All49ers lead publisher Grant Cohn weekly. Prior to FanNation, Sanchez started his writing career back in 2016 for the school newspaper at Skyline college where he covered all sports team in the Bay Area. Following that from 2017 to 2019, he found a role as a contributor for FanSided's news desk along with their site's Just Blog Baby covering the Las Vegas Raiders and Golden Gate Sports every professional Bay Area sports team. Atop all of that, he was able to graduate with a Bachelors degree in Communication Studies at San Francisco State University in 2020. Sanchez is committed to ensuring he delivers transparent analysis and straightforward opinions that resonates with readers to get them thinking.

Home/News