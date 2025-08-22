All 49ers

49ers Special Teams Coach has Eye-Opening Comments on Jake Moody

This comment from Brant Boyer regarding Jake Moody seems dramatic, but also eye-opening.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Dec 30, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers place kicker Jake Moody (4) before the game against the Detroit Lions at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images / Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images
The end of Jake Moody's tenure on the San Francisco 49ers was finally within sight against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Moody missed a 53-yard field goal and barely made a 26-yard chip shot one after that. If this game were outside with brutal weather, then it would be understandable.

But the game was in a dome, so both of those kicks should've been cleanly sunk. Just when it seemed like Moody was playing his last game for the 49ers, he rebounded.

Moody went on to make the game-winning field goal from 59 yards out. It was an impressive make, and one that the 49ers celebrated as if it were a regular-season game.

That clutch kick led 49ers special teams coach Brant Boyer to have some eye-opening comments on Moody.

May 9, 2025; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan, left, confers with special teams coordinator Brant Boyer during the teamís rookie minicamp. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images / D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

“I mean, it could change his career," said Boyer. "It's one of those kicks where, what I really liked about his response from the 52-yard miss, I believe. He showed a lot of character in that moment where he came back and hit two clutch ones. The one to tie it, and the one to win it. I think he showed the moxie he has and the confidence he’s starting to gain. I think it was critical for him."

Really? Change his career? I'm calling shenanigans on that. This is the typical Moody experience. He gets everyone on the brink of finally giving up on him, then he bounces back to redeem himself.

It's been his story since he was drafted. This is why the best way to describe him is as a roller coaster. He's constantly up and down, but unlike a roller coaster, there's no explanation for his inconsistencies.

Jan 5, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; San Francisco 49ers kicker Jake Moody (4) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"It was awesome to see the kid and how he rebounded in that moment. I think what’s even better is how his teammates reacted around him. I think that that is really cool. I think what a lot of people forget is that he was injured a lot last year, and he went through a tough time. Things like that happen in this league, and it's a matter of how you respond. He faced some adversity and he dug himself out of it and he's doing a really nice job.”

There's no shot Moody is going to benefit from that 59-yard game-winning field goal. The logic does make sense for most kickers, but not Moody.

He is who he is at this point. He's not a player who is going to miraculously be dependable. Maybe I'm wrong, but this is a series of events that have replayed multiple times before.

Moody has a bad stretch, then makes up for it. The game-winning field goal won't change anything, and he will remind everyone of it when the regular season starts.

