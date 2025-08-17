Grading 49ers Position by Position After Preseason Loss to Raiders
LAS VEGAS -- The 49ers just beat the Raiders 22-19 in a preseason game. Here are the 49ers' grades for this performance. Keep in mind, the final score doesn't matter, but the individual performances do. This game was a great opportunity to evaluate the players.
QUARTERBACKS: A-MINUS
Brock Purdy played just one series and effortlessly led the 49ers down the field despite getting no help from his running game. Unfortunately for the 49ers, their offense once again stalled near the end zone, which seems to be a Purdy issue and a Kyle Shanahan issue (more on him in a minute). After Purdy, Mac Jones played and mostly performed well, with the exception of the interception he threw. Jones now has thrown two picks in two preseason games. To his credit, he bounced back after the interception and played quite well. He's not as good as Purdy, but he's good.
RUNNING BACKS: D
The starter, Patrick Taylor Jr., left the game with a separated shoulder after losing six yards on four carries. He's not good. His backup, undrafted free agent Corey Kiner, was outstanding, but left the game with a high-ankle sprain that most likely will keep him out for the first few games of the season, Which is too bad for the 49ers, because he's the second-best running back on the roster. They need him to play this season so he can keep Christian McCaffrey as fresh as possible.
WIDE RECEIVERS: B-PLUS
No one on the Raiders could cover Ricky Pearsall or Robbie Chosen. Those two were outstanding. Demarcus Robinson also caught three passes for 44 yards, but he dropped a pass in the red zone. The 49ers have lots of depth at this position even though it's banged up.
TIGHT ENDS: C-PLUS
George Kittle played but didn't touch the ball. And of all his backups, Jake Tonges was the most impressive. He even played some fullback, and he blocked well.
OFFENSIVE LINEMEN: D
Dominick Puni suffered a PCL injury while playing special teams (more on that decision in a minute). After the game, Kyle Shanahan said there's a chance that Puni will play in the season opener against the Seahawks, but there's also a chance he won't play. Judging by how gingerly Puni was limping after the game, I would be surprised if he were healthy for Week 1. Which is too bad, because he's the second-best offensive lineman on the team. And even if Puni on the field for the first drive, the 49ers couldn't block anyone in the run game. That's because Trent Williams didn't play. Their offensive line is truly bad when he's out.
DEFENSIVE LINEMEN: B-MINUS
They were decent against the run despite missing half their players at this position, which speaks to how well the defense is coached. In addition, two defensive linemen recorded sacks.
LINEBACKERS: A-MINUS
Last week, rookie linebacker Nick Martin was a liability, frequently overpursuing the action. This week, he was one of the 49ers' best players. He finished the game with 6 tackles, a sack and two tackles for loss. He showed speed and violence running sideline to sideline, plus he showed the ability to blitz and sack the quarterback. He's going to be a terrific running mate next to Fred Warner for years. I guess Martin just needed a week to get his feet underneath him.
DEFENSIVE BACKS: A
They gave up just 4.7 yards per pass attempt and intercepted the Raiders quarterbacks twice. Nickelback Chase Lucas in particular recorded an interception and a sack for the second game in a row -- he's on fire. In addition, undrafted rookie cornerback Jakob Robinson never was targeted. He's extremely sticky in coverage.
SPECIAL TEAMS: A-MINUS
Jake Moody made five or six field-goal attempts, including a game-winning, walk-off 59-yarder, which is great news for Moody, but probably not the best news for the 49ers who were hoping the 49ers would find a new kicker. Now, they'll probably keep him until he costs them a regular-season game at some point, which is bound to happen. Oh well.
COACHES: C-MINUS
Robert Saleh's defense was prepared for the second week in a row -- he's an excellent defensive coordinator. And Kyle is a terrific offensive play caller, as he demonstrated on the opening drive by moving the pocket for Purdy and creating some wide-open throwing lanes for him. Unfortunately for Shanahan, he also played his second-best offensive lineman on special teams and he injured his knee. I don't understand why the best young offensive lineman on the team is on the field for extra points. That's a job for Spencer Burford or Connor Colby, not Dominick Puni. Do better, Kyle.