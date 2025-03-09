All 49ers

49ers Tackle Jaylon Moore Expected to Land Big Contract in Free Agency

The 49ers probably will lose their swing tackle this week.

Grant Cohn

Oct 9, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; San Francisco 49ers guard Jaylon Moore (76) during the second quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
Jaylon Moore will be a free agent, and Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer projects that Moore will be the third-best offensive tackle on the market this year.

"With Ronnie Stanley, the free-agent left tackle market is headed by Pittsburgh's Dan Moore and Minnesota's Cam Robinson, both of whom could command close to $15 million per," writes Breer. "San Francisco's Jaylon Moore is probably next after those two."

The 49ers picked Moore in Round 5 of the 2021 NFL Draft. In four seasons with the 49ers, he started just 12 games including 5 last season. He has been Trent Williams' primary backup at left tackle which means he hasn't made many opportunities to play.

But Moore played well last season after Williams went down for the season with an ankle injury. Moore is a good pass protector who is improving as a run blocker. In fact, he's probably a better player than 49ers starting right tackle Colton McKivitz. The 49ers simply felt McKivitz was a better fit than Moore at right tackle.

The team that signs Moore will be a young, ascending left tackle for relatively cheap considering how much starting offensive tackles get paid.

Meanwhile, the 49ers will need to find a replacement for Moore because Williams misses games every year, so his backup must be good.

The 49ers could draft another offensive tackle in Round 5, which is when they picked Moore. Or, they could spend an earlier pick on a guard who can slide out to tackle when necessary.

Either way, the 49ers will need to find someone good to replace Moore. He's underrated.

Grant Cohn
GRANT COHN

Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011.

