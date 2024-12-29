49ers Take Texas A&M Edge Rusher Nic Scourton in New Mock Draft
It's December 29, 2024, and it's already time for the 49ers to shift their focus to the NFL Draft.
Sure, they have two games left, but they don't matter because they can't make the playoffs. What matters most for the 49ers is losing the games and improving their draft position.
Currently, the 49ers are slotted to draft 11th. And with the 11th pick, a new mock draft from Pro Football Network projects the 49ers to pick Texas A&M edge rusher Nic Scourton.
"It’s been a long time since Nick Bosa had a legitimate running mate on the opposite side," writes Pro Football Network analyst Dalton Miller. "It feels too early for any of the offensive tackles in the class despite the San Francisco 49ers’ need at the position. Nic Scourton will be one of the youngest players in the class, and his pass-rushing repertoire is well beyond his years. The Aggie could stand to lose 10-15 pounds from his frame, but even at nearly 280 pounds, Scourton showed more juice and bend than most pass rushers 30 pounds lighter. He also has some of the best outside-winning hands in the class while also boasting a devasting inside spin."
The 49ers certainly need another edge rusher to complement Nick Bosa considering Leonard Floyd is older and will enter the final year of his contract next season. But the smarter move could be to trade down. In the most recent draft, the first 14 picks were offensive players, which means the 49ers might be able to drop a few spots and still get Scourton. Plus offensive tackle is a bigger need, anyway.