49ers Tight End George Kittle Plummets in 2025 NFL Top 100 List
San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle was ranked No. 31 on the NFL’s Top 100 list for 2025.
Let's be honest, Kittle was one of the few standout players in a disappointing 6-11 2024 campaign.
Kittle drops down 17 places
Kittle’s 2025 ranking marks a 17-spot drop from his No. 14 position on last year’s list.
This demotion doesn't reflect his 2024 campaign, where he recorded 1,106 receiving yards, his second-highest in the league.
His franchise records speak for themselves, and it's clear as day that when he hangs up his helmet, he will easily earn a place in the 49ers Hall of Fame.
Similarly to Trent Williams' No. 45 ranking, this listing is too harsh on arguably two of the 49ers' significant offensive roster members.
Kittle will hopefully retire a Niner
Kittle evidently made it clear he wishes to retire a Niner, and the City by the Bay Faithful want this exact outcome too.
In the middle of the offseason in April, the front office and Kittle wasted no time in signing a four-year contract extension through 2029.
When he agreed to the new deal in April, he stated: "I had a dream of playing NFL football when I was a kid," Kittle told ESPN. "I just love the game so much and I've been blessed enough to have this opportunity and I feel like it's up to me to decide whether the window's closed or my time is coming to an end ... I'm literally living my dream, so why would I not want to be the best version of myself that I can be?
"It's somewhere that I want to be for as long as I possibly can be because I go to work every single morning and I look up and I'm walking into Levi's Stadium as my office," Kittle said. "I am just so beyond lucky and I am so happy to be able to be here for longer.
"There are 10,000 kids who would love to be the starting tight end for the San Francisco 49ers. And it is my job to not let any of their dreams come true ... That is one thing that keeps me going and one thing that just makes me want to play for as long as I possibly can."
Not only did the extension signing appear to go smoothly, but it also reveals his true intentions.
Kittle will turn 32 in October, which means we can expect four more years of a player who consistently gives his absolute all on the field.