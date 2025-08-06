49ers OT Trent Williams Drops Dramatically in NFL's Top 100 Ranking
San Francisco's offensive tackle Trent Williams features in the NFL's Top 100 players list in 2025, but drops to No.45.
Despite the organization completing a disappointing 6-11 record in the 2024 season, Williams delivered yet another impressive season in red and gold.
At 37, Trent Williams continues to show his immense value
On a yearly basis the NFL create a Top 100 players list, and once again Williams features inside the elite list.
At 37 years old, Williams has completed 14 seasons in the NFL, with his 2024 season heroics earning a 12th feature in the rankings.
His ranking feels arguably low, considering he was selected 14th in both 2022 and 2023, before climbing even higher to the seventh spot on last year's list.
The veteran allowed just one sack in his 10 starts during the 2024 season. Even with injuries and personal adversity that came his way, he is still one of the team's most indispensable and influential players.
Although being placed in the NFL Top 100 is an achievement in itself, his four-time First-Team All-Pro and 11-time Pro Bowl selections speak even louder on his resume.
Trent Williams proves age is just a number
At the start of training camp, Williams spoke to the media about how he's feeling heading into his 16th season in the NFL and sixth in San Francisco.
"I feel good. I feel great, actually," Williams said at the start of training camp. "I don't feel like a 37-year-old. Not sure what they supposed to feel like, but I feel a little younger."
"I love to compete. When I'm in that mode, with my cleats on the grass, to me, I feel like a rookie, just because of how I approach it and how I just love to play."
He previously expressed a desire to play until age 40, which should give the 49ers Faithful confidence that one of their star players is willing to commit for another three seasons at a minimum.
"I would love to make it to that special group," he shared. "But if it's just not in my cards, it's not in my cards. But I'm going to do everything physically possible. I'm going to stay engaged, as you see, my first time here doing OTAs or even being at the offseason program in probably 10 years.
"So it's one of the things where I'm going to do everything possible to play as long and put a good product of football out there, and then, when it's not going my way, then I know.
"But I could play until I'm 41, you know, who knows? But that is a goal of mine. I'm definitely not going to retire with something left on the table."