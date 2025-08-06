All 49ers

49ers OT Trent Williams Drops Dramatically in NFL's Top 100 Ranking

What a difference a year makes.

Henry Cheal

Jul 24, 2025; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Trent Williams answers questions from reporters following the second day of training camp. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images
Jul 24, 2025; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Trent Williams answers questions from reporters following the second day of training camp. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images / D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images
In this story:

San Francisco's offensive tackle Trent Williams features in the NFL's Top 100 players list in 2025, but drops to No.45.

Despite the organization completing a disappointing 6-11 record in the 2024 season, Williams delivered yet another impressive season in red and gold.

At 37, Trent Williams continues to show his immense value

Trent Williams
Sep 9, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Trent Williams (71) blocks against New York Jets defensive end Will McDonald IV (99) during the third quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

On a yearly basis the NFL create a Top 100 players list, and once again Williams features inside the elite list.

At 37 years old, Williams has completed 14 seasons in the NFL, with his 2024 season heroics earning a 12th feature in the rankings.

His ranking feels arguably low, considering he was selected 14th in both 2022 and 2023, before climbing even higher to the seventh spot on last year's list.

The veteran allowed just one sack in his 10 starts during the 2024 season. Even with injuries and personal adversity that came his way, he is still one of the team's most indispensable and influential players.

Although being placed in the NFL Top 100 is an achievement in itself, his four-time First-Team All-Pro and 11-time Pro Bowl selections speak even louder on his resume.

Trent Williams proves age is just a number

Trent William
Jun 10, 2025; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Trent Williams (71) reacts to a blocking drill during an OTA at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images / D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

At the start of training camp, Williams spoke to the media about how he's feeling heading into his 16th season in the NFL and sixth in San Francisco.

"I feel good. I feel great, actually," Williams said at the start of training camp. "I don't feel like a 37-year-old. Not sure what they supposed to feel like, but I feel a little younger."

"I love to compete. When I'm in that mode, with my cleats on the grass, to me, I feel like a rookie, just because of how I approach it and how I just love to play."

He previously expressed a desire to play until age 40, which should give the 49ers Faithful confidence that one of their star players is willing to commit for another three seasons at a minimum.

"I would love to make it to that special group," he shared. "But if it's just not in my cards, it's not in my cards. But I'm going to do everything physically possible. I'm going to stay engaged, as you see, my first time here doing OTAs or even being at the offseason program in probably 10 years.

"So it's one of the things where I'm going to do everything possible to play as long and put a good product of football out there, and then, when it's not going my way, then I know.

"But I could play until I'm 41, you know, who knows? But that is a goal of mine. I'm definitely not going to retire with something left on the table."

Read More

Published
Henry Cheal
HENRY CHEAL

Henry Cheal is a versatile sports journalist specializing primarily in his two biggest passions - American sports and motorsport. He currently serves as the MotoGP and WorldSBK editor for Motorsport Week, where he leads the coverage of the two biggest motorcycle racing series in the world. He has previously contributed San Francisco 49ers content to VAVEL USA, The League Winners, and OffGrid NFL. His work includes a feature on quarterback Brock Purdy, as well as coverage of the 49ers’ 2023 Super Bowl run and 2024 campaign. Based in the UK, Henry began following the organization in the 2011 season, before attending his first game in October 2022. Not only does he love all things 49ers, but he also bases his sporting interests around teams located in the San Francisco Bay Area. As a result, you’re likely to read coverage from one of the most passionate 49ers fans outside of the team’s home region. Few things in this world excite Henry more than watching the 49ers on game day, regardless of the time zone.

Home/News