All 49ers

Is 49ers Tight End George Kittle Primed for Another Massive Season?

George Kittle is coming off arguably the best season of his career.

Grant Cohn

Jun 11, 2025; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) works on improving his grip strength during a team OTA at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images
Jun 11, 2025; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) works on improving his grip strength during a team OTA at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images / D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images
In this story:

George Kittle is coming off arguably the best season of his career.

At 31, he caught 78 passes for 1,106 yards and 8 touchdowns. He was by far the 49ers' best offensive weapon, considering Christian McCaffrey and Brandon Aiyuk missed so much time and Deebo Samuel was a shell of himself.

Now, Kittle will turn 32 in October. Does he have another massive season left in him? Yahoo! Sports believes he does.

"Overall, this looks like a good year to actually consider some of the top-three tight ends considering the steep drop that occurs at the position well before we get to TE10," writes Yahoo! Sports fantasy analyst Matt Harmon. "Since Kittle goes much later than the other two, he’s someone that looks like a proactive target and the cleanest way to get exposure to a 49ers passing game that we know will be good. San Francisco ranked ninth in dropback EPA last season — a year in which almost everything went wrong for them. I’ll bet on them finishing higher in 2025."

Kittle should be a good bet to receive at least 90 targets if he stays healthy. The 49ers signed backup tight end Luke Farrell specifically to block so that Kittle won't have to as much and can run more routes and catch more passes.

Unfortunately for Kittle, he's getting older and usually has an injury that he plays through. That's why Jauan Jennings had more targets than Kittle last season -- Kyle Shanahan tries to preserve him. Which means this year, even wide receiver Ricky Pearsall could have more targets than Kittle, provided Pearsall stays healthy.

I would expect Kittle's numbers to begin to decline this year, even if his impact on the game does not.

Read more

feed

Published
Grant Cohn
GRANT COHN

Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.

Home/News