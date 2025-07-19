49ers tight end George Kittle to see an increase in targets this year?

All 49ers

Here are some fun facts about George Kittle.

Grant Cohn

Jun 10, 2025; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) works out with his teammates during an OTA at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images
Jun 10, 2025; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) works out with his teammates during an OTA at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images
At 31, he's coming off arguably the best season of his career, and Pro Football Focus recently named him the ninth-best player in the NFL -- only one offensive weapon ranked higher than him, and that was Derrick Henry.

And yet, Kittle did not lead the 49ers in targets last season -- not even close. Instead, Jauan Jennings got 19 more targets than Kittle in the same number of games.

To be clear, this is not a shot at Jennings. He's a terrific player. But he's not Kittle.

And for some strange reason, Kittle hasn't led the 49ers in targets since 2019. That year, the 49ers threw him 107 passes. The year before, they threw him 136 passes. Since then, they haven't given him more than 94 targets in a season, which is hard to fathom.

Compare Kittle to fellow future Hall of Fame tight end Travis Kelce. He hasn't gotten fewer than 100 targets in a season since 2014. Most years, the Chiefs throw him between 130 and 150 passes. And that's how other teams would use Kittle if they had him.

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan seems to like to use Kittle as a decoy, or maybe he just forgets about the tight end from time to time. Shanahan was a wide receiver in college and he likes to feature wide receivers in the passing game.

But Kittle is the 49ers' best receiver by far. It's not close. For once, Shanahan needs to get out of Kittle's way and let him carry the offense. Because Deebo Samuel is gone, Brandon Aiyuk and Demarcus Robinson most likely will miss the beginning of the regular season, Christian McCaffrey is getting old for a running back, Ricky Pearsall has a hamstring injury and Jauan Jennings might hold out until he gets a new contract.

The 49ers need Kittle to carry their offense, and he can if Shanahan simply lets him.

Get out of Kittle's way, Kyle.

Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.

