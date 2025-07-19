Where 49ers Tight End George Kittle Ranks in PFF's Top 10 NFL Players
At 31 years old, George Kittle still seems to be improving.
He's coming off arguably the best season of his career, even if it didn't lead to team success for the 49ers. And while he started his career as an elite blocker and a YAC specialist, he has evolved into an elite red-zone receiver as well, as he has caught 25 touchdown passes in the past three seasons compared to just 20 in the first six seasons of his career.
That's a big reason the 49ers gave Kittle a four-year, $76.4 million extension this offseason, and it's why Kittle jumped to No. 9 in Pro Football Focus' top 50 players list.
"There are few, if any, players like George Kittle in today’s NFL," writes PFF. "His rare ability to dominate both as a receiver and blocker sets him apart. Kittle led all tight ends with a 92.1 PFF grade in 2024, more than five points higher than anyone else at the position. He paired a league-best 92.4 receiving grade and 14.2 yards per reception with a 70.8 run-blocking grade, second among tight ends. With Travis Kelce showing signs of decline, Kittle enters 2025 as the clear No. 1 at his position."
Kittle probably is the best player on the 49ers. He has no holes in his game, and he's coming off a dominant season, unlike Trent Williams, Nick Bosa or Christian McCaffrey. Unfortunately for the 49ers, Kittle hasn't been able to carry the 49ers to wins the way McCaffrey has in the past.
Perhaps the 49ers will target Kittle more this year and enable him to make a greater impact. He hasn't received 100 targets in a season since 2019. That's absurd.
It will be interesting to see if the 49ers increase his workload this season, and if his body can hold up to increased physical demands.