49ers to Hire Boston College Assistant Ray Brown as Cornerbacks Coach
Robert Saleh is beginning to fill out the 49ers' defensive coaching staff.
First, he let go of assistant head coach Brandon Staley who apparently specialized in coaching the secondary for the 49ers. Now, Saleh and the 49ers are set to hire Boston College secondary coach Ray Brown as their cornerbacks coach according to Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports.
Brown originally was a cornerback at East Central University where he graduated in 2009. Since then, he has been a defensive backs coach in college for seven different schools. This past season, he coached under former Houston Texans head coach Bill O'Brien at Boston College, so maybe that's how he landed on Saleh's radar.
Brown's primary job will be to develop the 49ers' young cornerbacks such as Renardo Green and Darrell Luter Jr. Green in particular looked extremely promising during 2024, and Luter Jr. hasn't had much of an opportunity to play since the 49ers drafted him in 2023.
Brown's secondary job (no pun intended) could be to help Saleh, Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch draft players this offseason. Brown probably knows the top cornerbacks coming out of college extremely well. In addition, he should know the top players coming out of Boston College -- edge rusher Donovan Ezeiruaku and offensive tackle Ozzy Trapilo.
The 49ers desperately need to draft an edge rusher and an offensive tackle, and those two Boston College products will be available on Day 2 of the NFL Draft. Perhaps the 49ers like them and need more intel which Brown can provide.
Something to keep in mind.