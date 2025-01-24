49ers to Hire Robert Saleh as DC if He Doesn't Become a Head Coach
It seems the 49ers will land their top choice for defensive coordinator after all.
Robert Saleh is expected to return to the 49ers as their defensive coordinator if he doesn't become a head coach according to The Athletic and NBC Sports Bay Area.
Earlier today, Saleh seemed like the favorite to become the Jacksonville Jaguars head coach until they unexpectedly hired former Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Liam Coen to be their head coach this afternoon.
Three head-coaching vacancies remain and Saleh is reported to be in the running for at least two of them -- the Cowboys and the Raiders. So it's not a done deal that Saleh will return to the 49ers as their defensive coordinator. Both the Cowboys are Raiders are reportedly to be strongly considering Pete Carroll, who is a much older version of Saleh. Perhaps the team that misses out on Carroll will want Saleh. We'll see.
Still, if the 49ers finally land Saleh, what a phenomenal move that will be. Saleh is the perfect defensive coordinator for them. He fits their personnel and their scheme and he provides the energy and enthusiasm that Kyle Shanahan can't provide. They complement each other quite well.
If the 49ers somehow don't land Saleh, it seems their fallback option is Brandon Staley, who was an abysmal failure as a head coach. I doubt the players would be excited for Staley to get the job. That's why hiring Saleh is so critical.
For now, it seems like the 49ers have a great shot to get him.