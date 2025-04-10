All 49ers

49ers Trade Up with Saints in New NFL Mock Draft

This pick makes a ton of sense.

Grant Cohn

Dec 30, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch before the game against the Detroit Lions at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images
Dec 30, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch before the game against the Detroit Lions at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images / Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images
In this story:

The 49ers have an opportunity to draft a franchise-changing player in a couple weeks.

They currently have the 11th pick. They haven't drafted this high since they traded up for Trey Lance. Instead of taking him, they could have had Penei Sewell or Ja'Marr Chase, two of the best players in the NFL. So it's critical the 49ers don't whiff again.

Which means they could decide to trade up for a player they love. Not a quarterback this time. A difference-maker at a position of need.

That's why Sports Illustrated's Matt Verderame projects the 49ers to trade up two spots with the New Orleans Saints and take Georgia linebacker Jalon Walker with the 9th pick.

"The Niners are overhauling their roster to a large degree, and they could take a big swing with Walker," writes Verderame. "Moving up two spots with the Saints, San Francisco gets a player in Walker who could either be an off-ball linebacker or an edge rusher, depending on the perspective of the coaching staff."

This pick makes a ton of sense. On running downs, Walker could play SAM linebacker, which technically is a position of need. On running downs, he could play defensive end. He's only seven pounds lighter and an inch and a half shorter than Abdul Carter.

Walker arguably is the second-most explosive edge rusher in the draft behind Carter. Walker has the first-step quickness and ability to bend and turn the corner that defensive line coach Kris Kocurek wants from his players.

Walker seems like a perfect fit for the 49ers. Good trade.

Read more

feed

Published
Grant Cohn
GRANT COHN

Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.

Home/News