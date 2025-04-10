49ers Trade Up with Saints in New NFL Mock Draft
The 49ers have an opportunity to draft a franchise-changing player in a couple weeks.
They currently have the 11th pick. They haven't drafted this high since they traded up for Trey Lance. Instead of taking him, they could have had Penei Sewell or Ja'Marr Chase, two of the best players in the NFL. So it's critical the 49ers don't whiff again.
Which means they could decide to trade up for a player they love. Not a quarterback this time. A difference-maker at a position of need.
That's why Sports Illustrated's Matt Verderame projects the 49ers to trade up two spots with the New Orleans Saints and take Georgia linebacker Jalon Walker with the 9th pick.
"The Niners are overhauling their roster to a large degree, and they could take a big swing with Walker," writes Verderame. "Moving up two spots with the Saints, San Francisco gets a player in Walker who could either be an off-ball linebacker or an edge rusher, depending on the perspective of the coaching staff."
This pick makes a ton of sense. On running downs, Walker could play SAM linebacker, which technically is a position of need. On running downs, he could play defensive end. He's only seven pounds lighter and an inch and a half shorter than Abdul Carter.
Walker arguably is the second-most explosive edge rusher in the draft behind Carter. Walker has the first-step quickness and ability to bend and turn the corner that defensive line coach Kris Kocurek wants from his players.
Walker seems like a perfect fit for the 49ers. Good trade.