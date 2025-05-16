Are 49ers Trending Upward? Adam Schefter: "I Don't Know About That."
Optimism surrounding the 49ers seems higher than it has been in quite some time.
After a miserable 6-11 season followed by a dormant free agency in which the team lost nine starting players, the NFL rewarded the 49ers with the easiest schedule in the league, at least on paper.
This week, ESPN's Adam Schefter was asked if the 49ers are now trending in the right direction thanks to their favorable schedule.
"I don't know about that," Schefter said. "I would say that the schedule shapes up the right way for this team to try to get back on track coming off a 6-11 season. Keep that in mind -- 6-11 last year, and then go out and lose any number of players in free agency and through injury.
"Dre Greenlaw signed with Denver. Talanoa Hufanga signed with Denver. The safety that was supposed to replace Hufanga, Malik Mustapha, wound up tearing his ACL in the regular season finale -- the injury didn't come out until right after the draft. He's going to have a hard time starting the season. They lost a number of defensive linemen.
"This team lost a lot more talent than people realize. And yes, the schedule is favorable and easier, but there are many losses that this team has to overcome this season."
Keep in mind, Schefter co-authored a book with Kyle Shanahan's father Mike Shanahan entitled Think Like a Champion: Building Success One Victory at a Time. Maybe they still communicate. Perhaps Schefter is expressing the worries of a concerned father. Who knows?
Either way, Schefter is correct that the 49ers lost lots of veteran players this offseason. The rookie replacements could be upgrades, but probably won't be right away. And the offensive line got decidedly worse with the losses of Aaron Banks and Jaylon Moore. The 49ers didn't find upgrades for either player.
Even with a weaker schedule, lots of things would have to break the 49ers way for them to make the playoffs.