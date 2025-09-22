The 49ers are undefeated and on the verge of making a serious run
The San Francisco 49ers' 2025 season could not have started off any rockier. They have injuries to key positions, and the hits keep on coming. The offense looks disjointed, and the defense looks to be coming into its own on the fly. However, style points do not matter, and the 49ers have to feel like they are in prime territory to make a run after a 3-0 start to the year.
The San Francisco 49ers could be dangerous later this season
When you think of the 49ers, you think of them being a top-heavy team. The roster lacks quality or trusted depth, and they lean on their stars to win games. However, through three games, a lot of their big names have been up and down.
Yes, Nick Bosa helped win the first two games, but he missed most of Week 3 with a knee injury. Yes, Brock Pudy threw a huge touchdown pass in Week 1, but he missed the past two weeks. George Kittle had a great touchdown to open the season and has not played since. Christian McCaffrey has been the entire offense, and he looks like he may be a step slower than usual.
Trent Williams needed a week to shake off some rust, and he really struggled in a Week 1 win. Essentially, of their top six stars, the only one who has not missed a beat is Fred Warner. Yet, they have found a way to win every week.
The schedule has not been the most difficult stretch, but they won two division games and two games on the road. Those are the most crucial games to rack up wins, as it set up for some home games against manageable teams coming up. Beyond that, they have to get healthy at some point, right? Right?
Yes, Bosa is now a fresh injury, but Purdy should be back next week, and Kittle is probably a game or two behind him. Demarcus Robinson is coming off a suspension this week, and Brandon Aiyuk is eyeing a return around Week 7 or 8.
Survive and advance is usually a term dedicated to March Madness, or a tournament-style setting. It does not matter how you win, just win the match in front of you by whatever means it takes and move on to your next opponent. That is the mentality the San Francisco 49ers have taken into their first three games.
They may not have a brand of football they want to play, and it may not look the same now as it does in November. However, they are surviving, and it is giving them a chance to advance very far when things pick up later this year.