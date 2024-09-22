49ers vs. Rams Game Preview: The War of Attrition
The 49ers limp into SoFi without their three top offensive weapons against a Rams team that’s even more hurt with 14 players out including receivers Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua.
With so many starters missing, particularly in the passing game, both teams will lean heavily on the run as they look to establish continuity upfront and try to find a rhythm. Neither defense is effective at stopping the run, the Rams are 3rd highest in the league in rushing yards against at 5.5 yards per carry, the Niners are 7th at 5.0.
Given that both offenses will be limited, it will be critical in this game to protect the ball and not give the opposition a short field to work with.
49ERS ON OFFENSE
The talk has been that Brock Purdy and Brandon Aiyuk need to step up. They do, but it’s incumbent on the offense collectively to get in a flow and feed off that. The emphasis needs to be on consistent gains on first and second down to stay out of third and long.
Establishing Jordan Mason in the running game will be key. The 49ers offensive line has set left-right balance for the run, which will help. Trent Williams and Aiyuk should be in better football shape now that they’ve had time to get the work in.
George Kittle out will hurt the run game, Eric Saubert is a quality blocker, but not much of a threat in the passing game. Kittle’s injury also puts Jake Tonges and Brayden Willis on the field, who are not strong blockers.
Brock Purdy vs. Rams pressure
Neither team brings much pressure, sacks, or blitzes, both are among the league’s most passive defenses. Will the Rams continue that against Purdy, knowing the Niners struggle against simulated pressure and the blitz?
Kobie Turner can be a threat inside for the Rams in this matchup, with Jared Verse and Byron Young as the outside rushers.
Look for Purdy to work the horizontal passing game wide along with crossing routes to jump start the offense.
Kyle Shanahan vs. Chris Shula
Shanahan does not have the three targets he uses most. I don’t expect him to rebuild the offense to suit the current pieces, but rather adopt a next man up mindset. Deebo Samuel routes and gadget plays for Isaac Guerendo and Jacob Cowing, Kittle plays on 3rd to Jauan Jennings.
Brandon Aiyuk was open but did not get the ball from Purdy on a few plays last week, that needs to change. Purdy needs to play more instinctively with trust in his receivers.
Rams defensive coordinator Shula will need to get his team to gang tackle Mason and anticipate Purdy’s timing throws. Shula doesn’t have much to work with, the Rams defense is the weakest of the four units in the game.
RAMS ON OFFENSE
Just as the Niners will have no choice but to run, so will the Rams, but with a 1-2 punch in Kyren Williams and Blake Corum.
LA gets their starting left tackle back, and while they turn to a rookie backup at center, Beaux Limmer was an excellent performer at Arkansas.
The problem for Matthew Stafford is no Kupp or Nacua. The starting receivers in this game are led by Demarcus Robinson with 11 targets and Tyler Johnson with 10. Johnson has a breakaway reception with a long of 63. Tutu Atwell will also be in the mix, he’s had some success against the Niners with a 7 catch, 77-yard game last year.
Minnesota targeted Ji’Ayir Brown in their game plan last week, in what turned out to be his worst game as a pro. I expect the Rams to focus on him as well.
Talanoa Hufanga returns
Hufanga will certainly help the run defense. Whether he can do the same in the pass game, we’ll see. He says he’s studied the game while he was away and is ready to return playing at a higher level.
Kyren Williams and Blake Corum
I expect the Niners to commit to stopping the run as their top priority, including the front four. The linebackers outside of Fred Warner will be targeted. The secondary will be key in limiting big runs.
Both teams will succeed running, the question is which defense can get off the field on 3rd down? Turnovers and penalties can contribute to that. I think Hufanga’s return will help. Stafford will still find a way, despite the depleted receiver corps. For Purdy, I expect Aiyuk, Jennings, and Chris Conley to have some success, with Cowing and Guerendo finally getting a meaningful opportunity.
For the Niners, it’s not about one guy stepping up but all of them. Not that they have to become great, they just have to work together and find the rhythm necessary to carry the offense. I think they’ll do enough of that to win this one, in a game that may be closer than some expect.
49ers 24 Rams 20