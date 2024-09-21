All 49ers

Predicting the Final Score of the 49ers-Rams Week 3 Matchup

I'm guessing both teams will want to run the ball as much as possible to protect their quarterbacks and avoid turnovers. Which means this game could come down to Jordan Mason vs. Kyren Williams.

Grant Cohn

Sep 17, 2023; Inglewood, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) throws under pressure from Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Kobie Turner (91) during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
What a letdown.

When the schedule came out in May, this Week 3 matchup between the 49ers and the Rams looked like it would be a great game between two elite teams. Now, it might be hard to watch.

The Rams are missing five starters on offense (Cooper Kupp, Puka Nacua, Tyler Higbee, Jonah Jackson and Steve Avila), while the 49ers are missing three starters on offense (Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel and George Kittle). Both teams most likely will struggle to throw the ball and score points.

I'm guessing both teams will want to run the ball as much as possible to protect their quarterbacks and avoid turnovers. Which means this game could come down to Jordan Mason vs. Kyren Williams.

Williams led the NFL in rushing yards per game last season with 95.6. So far this season, he's averaging just 37.9 rushing yards per game and 2.5 yards per carry. Meanwhile, Jordan Mason is averaging 5.1 yards per carry and 123.5 rushing yards per carry.

Advantage: 49ers.

To be fair, the Rams also have a decent backup running back they trust -- rookie Blake Corum. He might be better than Williams. And the 49ers do not currently have a backup running back they trust. They gave Isaac Guerendo one carry last week, he gained no yards and never saw the field again.

I'm guessing the 49ers will give Mason the ball more than 25 times and the 49ers will win a fast, low-scoring game.

FINAL SCORE PREDICTION: 49ers 17, Rams 13.

Published
Grant Cohn

