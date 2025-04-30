Is 49ers Wide Receiver Jacob Cowing on the Roster Bubble?
Would the 49ers have drafted wide receiver Jordan Watkins in Round 4 if they truly believed in Jacob Cowing?
Remember, the 49ers drafted Cowing with a fourth-round pick just last year. He ran a 4.38 at the Combine. He's 5'8". He was the 49ers' primary punt returner last season. And he caught four passes for 80 yards. When the 49ers gave him opportunities to play wide receiver, he generally played well. But the 49ers rarely gave chances.
Compare Cowing to Watkins. Watkins ran a 4.37 at the Combine. He's 5'11". And he returns punts. He seems like a taller version of Cowing. Why would the 49ers spend another fourth-round pick on a player with such a similar skill set as Cowing if they like Cowing?
Cowing seems like a promising young receiver, but he's extremely short. Which means he might not be a good fit with Brock Purdy, who's also short by NFL standards. This offseason, Purdy revealed on a podcast that he throws blind 40 percent of the time because he can't always see over the bodies in the trenches.
A shorter quarterback such as Purdy might have a tough time finding a shorter wide receiver such as Cowing downfield late in a progession. If the 49ers call a shot play for Cowing, Purdy probably could find him, but the 49ers won't call many of those for the fifth or sixth receiver on their depth chart.
Don't be surprised if the 49ers trade Cowing before the season starts, because there's no guarantee he'll make their 53-man roster. If they don't trade, they might waive him.