Why the 49ers Drafted WR Jordan Watkins

Kyle Shanahan explains why the 49ers drafted Ole Miss wide receiver Jordan Watkins in the fourth round.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Sep 14, 2024; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Mississippi Rebels wide receiver Jordan Watkins (11) makes a catch for a touchdown against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons during the first half at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
It was never a matter of if the 49ers would take a wide receiver in the NFL draft, but when.

The 49ers selected Ole Miss wide receiver Jordan Watkins in the fourth round at No. 138 overall. Watkins didn't have a college career to boast about.

However, he is coming off his best college season, during which he came close to eclipsing 1,000 yards receiving. Still, there has to be more to him than that. So, why did the 49ers draft Watkins?

“Love his speed," Kyle Shanahan said. "First thing you notice when you see a guy for the first time, you look at his 40 time, then you watch his routes at the Combine. I thought he was one of the better route runners at the Combine, just with natural receiver skills and everything.

"You watch his hands, he was our best graded-out guy going through the gauntlet and stuff with just true natural hands. Watched his one-on-ones at the Senior Bowl and then to how he played at Ole Miss, talking to [Mississippi head coach] Lane [Kiffin], the whole package. We love the guy. Think he’s got a great skillset and needed to add him to the group.”

It seems Watkins is going to be the 49ers' vertical threat. They have never had a legitimate one before. Watkins can be that. He had an average depth of target of 15.8 yards in his final college season.

The 49ers can use him to stretch the field or find those moderate gains like with Brandon Aiyuk. Demarcus Robinson can also be used that way.

But there is no telling how many games he will be suspended for from a DUI charge in January. Watkins is also younger and controlled for longer.

Maybe he is also another contingency for Aiyuk if he takes longer to recover. Robinson and Watkins can be the fillers since they aren't far off in their play styles.

"We're down numbers with losing Deebo and with B.A., might not be ready right away, we'll see how that goes. But we wanted to add a receiver in this draft. We didn't know where it would be and glad we got him.”

