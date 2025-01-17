All 49ers

49ers Wide Receiver Jauan Jennings Could Hold Out this Offseason

Jauan Jennings deserves a new deal, and he just might hold out to get it.

Grant Cohn

Jan 5, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings (15) reacts after a fight against the Arizona Cardinals in the first half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Jan 5, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings (15) reacts after a fight against the Arizona Cardinals in the first half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Jennings has one year left on his contract and he's scheduled to get paid $9.5 million. He negotiated this deal last year when he was coming off a season in which he caught just 19 passes. This season, Jennings replaced Brandon Aiyuk as the starting X receiver after Aiyuk went down for the season with a gruesome knee injury. And in 15 games, Jennings caught 77 passes and scored 6 touchdowns. In addition, he was Pro Football Focus' 13th-highest-graded wide receiver in the NFL.

Time for a serious raise.

In 2023, Aiyuk caught 75 passes and scored 7 touchdowns, and then he held out all offseason. He had one year left on his rookie deal that was fully guaranteed and would have paid him more than $14 million, and he still held out. And he eventually got a four-year, $120 million contract from the 49ers just before the regular season started.

If Aiyuk held out, why wouldn't Jennings?

Clearly, he's not worth $30 million per season, because he's not explosive. He's one of the slowest wide receivers in the NFL while Aiyuk is a downfield threat.

And yet, Jennings produces in his own way. He's one of the best receivers in the league at making contested catches -- only Terry McLaurin and Drake Londom made more contested catches than Jennings this season. Plus, he's an elite blocker. And he's one of Brock Purdy's favorite targets.

The 49ers might have to pay him some serious cash or trade him this offseason. He has outperformed his current contract.

