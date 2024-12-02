All 49ers

49ers Won't Have Jordan Mason for the Rest of 2024

First it was Christian McCaffrey and now it is Jordan Mason who the 49ers won't have for the remainder of the season.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Dec 1, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Jordan Mason (24) avoids a tackle by Buffalo Bills cornerback Rasul Douglas (31) in the third quarter at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images
Dec 1, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Jordan Mason (24) avoids a tackle by Buffalo Bills cornerback Rasul Douglas (31) in the third quarter at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images
In this story:

The San Francisco 49ers will not have Jordan Mason for the rest of 2024.

On Monday, Kyle Shanahan revealed Mason suffered a high ankle sprain in the loss to the Buffalo Bills. As a result, the 49ers will be placing Mason on Injured Reserve. Christian McCaffrey is also headed for Injured Reserve due to injuring his PCL.

So, the 49ers can't lean on Mason the rest of the way the same way they did for the first half of the season with both players out for the season. Rookie Isaac Guerendo will be the starter moving forward. He's proven to be a fine player this season, but he will need help.

The 49ers are thin at running back, which means they could look to pass more than they already are. It's a poor situation for the 49ers. McCaffrey looked to be finally hitting his stride against the Bills before his injury rushing for 53 yards on seven carries. Mason was looking strong too.

He rushed for 78 yards on 13 carries before Guerendo started to take over. Patrick Taylor is a player the 49ers will have backup Guerendo most likely. They could look to add Matt Breida who spent time with the 49ers during the preseason to be the third running back on the depth chart.

Either way, the season from the abyss continues to sink further and further down for the 49ers. All that matters moving forward is how Brock Purdy continues to look and how the rookies can develop.

Published
Jose Luis Sanchez III
JOSE LUIS SANCHEZ III

Jose Luis Sanchez III has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily for FanNation since 2019. He started off as the lead publisher for FanNation's All49ers, then switched positions to become the Deputy Editor in 2020. Sanchez writes, edits, and produces videos daily for All49ers. He also co-hosts a show on YouTube with All49ers lead publisher Grant Cohn weekly. Prior to FanNation, Sanchez started his writing career back in 2016 for the school newspaper at Skyline college where he covered all sports team in the Bay Area. Following that from 2017 to 2019, he found a role as a contributor for FanSided's news desk along with their site's Just Blog Baby covering the Las Vegas Raiders and Golden Gate Sports every professional Bay Area sports team. Atop all of that, he was able to graduate with a Bachelors degree in Communication Studies at San Francisco State University in 2020. Sanchez is committed to ensuring he delivers transparent analysis and straightforward opinions that resonates with readers to get them thinking.

Home/News