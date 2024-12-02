49ers Won't Have Jordan Mason for the Rest of 2024
The San Francisco 49ers will not have Jordan Mason for the rest of 2024.
On Monday, Kyle Shanahan revealed Mason suffered a high ankle sprain in the loss to the Buffalo Bills. As a result, the 49ers will be placing Mason on Injured Reserve. Christian McCaffrey is also headed for Injured Reserve due to injuring his PCL.
So, the 49ers can't lean on Mason the rest of the way the same way they did for the first half of the season with both players out for the season. Rookie Isaac Guerendo will be the starter moving forward. He's proven to be a fine player this season, but he will need help.
The 49ers are thin at running back, which means they could look to pass more than they already are. It's a poor situation for the 49ers. McCaffrey looked to be finally hitting his stride against the Bills before his injury rushing for 53 yards on seven carries. Mason was looking strong too.
He rushed for 78 yards on 13 carries before Guerendo started to take over. Patrick Taylor is a player the 49ers will have backup Guerendo most likely. They could look to add Matt Breida who spent time with the 49ers during the preseason to be the third running back on the depth chart.
Either way, the season from the abyss continues to sink further and further down for the 49ers. All that matters moving forward is how Brock Purdy continues to look and how the rookies can develop.