The 49ers Won't Name their Swing Tackle for 2025

“We don't tell you all our plans, so we'll see," Kyle Shanahan said.

Sep 9, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Spencer Burford (74) after defeating the New York Jets at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Sep 9, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Spencer Burford (74) after defeating the New York Jets at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Technically, the 49ers have only two offensive tackles who are projected to make their 53-man roster: Trent Williams and Colton McKivitz.

The swing tackle, Jaylon Moore, signed with the Kansas City Chiefs this offseason, and the 49ers didn't sign anyone to replace him. Surprisingly, they also didn't draft anyone to replace him. So naturally, reporters asked head coach Kyle Shanahan what the plan at swing tackle is for 2025.

“We don't tell you all our plans, so we'll see," Shanahan said.

"Okay, how about this?" A reporter asked. "Seems like Austen Pleasants or Spencer Burford, are those your top two options on the current roster?"

"Yeah, I would say so," Shanahan answered. "We haven't even gone out with our players yet, but we had those guys at the end of last year and they're both tackles. Spencer's been a guard for us, but he could play swing tackle and started a lot of games for us at guard, but definitely has ability to play tackle. We got Austen at the end of last year, who closed out the season when we had some injuries. I believe it was two games at tackle, did a decent job.

"There are usually other options too, as the season goes or all the way up until season, there are options usually after cuts at the end of training camp. So, we'll see what our opening day roster is, but we've got a lot of competition for there. And but it's definitely not solidified yet.”

I'm guessing Spencer Burford will start at left guard but move to left tackle or right tackle if Trent Williams or Colton McKivitz get injured. That's probably the plan for now.

A better plan would have been to draft an offensive tackle considering both McKivitz and Burford will be free agents after this season and offensive tackles often take at least a year to develop.

