49ers work out six wide receivers instead of extending Jauan Jennings

Grant Cohn

Sep 29, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings (15) warms up before the game against the New England Patriots at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images
This is not the news 49ers fans were waiting to hear.

Instead of extending Jauan Jennings' contract or trading him as he requested, the 49ers worked out six journeymen wide receivers on Tuesday, according to reports. Those receivers are Equanimeous St. Brown, Quintez Cephus, Grant DuBose, Ramel Keyton, Stanley Morgan and Brandon Powell.

These workouts indicate that the 49ers expect to have an extra spot on their 90-man roster for a wide receiver, which might indicate that they're preparing for Jennings to hold out, or hold in. And that's not good.

Last year, the 49ers had two holdouts that overshadowed training camp -- Brandon Aiyuk's and Trent Williams'. This year, the 49ers said they wanted to get all their business done before training camp to avoid another circus. That's why they extended George Kittle, Fred Warner and Brock Purdy so quickly.

And that's why it makes no sense to let Jennings' negotiation drag out. He currently is the No. 1 receiver on the team and it's not particularly close. Both Brandon Aiyuk and Ricky Pearsall currently are on the PUP List. Pearsall could return soon, but he hasn't shown that he's durable yet. And Aiyuk won't return for months.

So, if the 49ers don't want to pay Jennings what he wants, they should trade him now and sign Keenan Allen. Or if they do want to pay Jennings what he wants, do it. Letting him hold out and signing Equanimeous St. Brown to replace him should not be an option.

Get serious.

