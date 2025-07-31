All 49ers

49ers work out two veteran running backs after rookie misses practice

One of them used to play for the 49ers.

Grant Cohn

Aug 9, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins running back Jeff Wilson Jr. (23) scores a touchdown against Atlanta Falcons linebacker JD Bertrand (40) during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Aug 9, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins running back Jeff Wilson Jr. (23) scores a touchdown against Atlanta Falcons linebacker JD Bertrand (40) during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Apparently, the 49ers are in the market for a running back.

On Tuesday, the 49ers had their sixth practice of training camp, and rookie Jordan James was not on the field. The 49ers didn't say why. Then on Wednesday, they worked out two veteran running backs, which suggests that James might be injured.

And the veteran running backs that worked out with the 49ers were Jeff Wilson Jr. and D'Ernest Johnson, according to The NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

Will the 49ers sign a running back today?

Johnson, 29, played for the Jaguars last season and carried the ball 32 times for 143 yards and 0 touchdowns. He also caught 12 passes for 96 yards. So he's not bad. But his best season was in 2021 when he gained 671 yards from scrimmage while playing for the Browns. Now, he's looking to sign with his fourth team.

Wilson Jr., also 29, carried the ball just 16 times for 57 yards in 9 games last season for the Dolphins, even though they were desperate for production from their running backs. They seemed to think he was near the end of his career.

Miami Dolphins running back Jeff Wilson Jr. (23) stiff-arms Atlanta Falcons safety Lukas Denis (41) during the first quarter
Aug 9, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins running back Jeff Wilson Jr. (23) stiff-arms Atlanta Falcons safety Lukas Denis (41) during the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

In 2022, Wilson Jr. gained 1,045 yards from scrimmage and scored 6 touchdowns while playing eight games with the Dolphins and eight games with the 49ers. They traded him to Miami midseason after acquiring Christian McCaffrey from the Carolina Panthers.

Unfortunately for the 49ers, Wilson Jr. will turn 30 in November and doesn't seem to have much juice left. If they sign him, he most likely would be a camp body and nothing more.

We'll see if Jordan James is on the field when the 49ers practice today. If not, one these two veterans might get signed. Stay tuned.

