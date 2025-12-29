Three Things We Learned From the 49ers' Win Against Chicago

What a win for the San Francisco 49ers to get over the Chicago Bears.

They kept their No. 1 seed playoff hopes alive thanks to it, which is the first thing to learn about their win. However, there are a few other things that became clear about the 49ers from their 42-38 win.

49ers desperately need the one-seed

Dec 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan looks on after the game against the Chicago Bears at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

It wasn't clear before, but it's definitely clear now, after the Bears game, that the 49ers desperately need the one-seed in the NFC. Obviously, getting the top seed is always a goal for every playoff team.

However, if the 49ers don't get it, they will have no shot at making the Super Bowl. Their defense will be their undoing. They allowed the Bears to move the ball against them at will for the majority of the game.

It's a reminder of how the 49ers' defense is so devoid of talent on defense. And for as amazing as the 49ers' offense is playing, it would be unwise to expect them to put up 40 points or more every game.

By earning the No. 1 seed, they eliminate a game to be played, which places the odds in their favor to get away with their turnstile defense and keep the chances of their offense soaring high alive.

Christian McCaffrey is waking up

Dec 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) runs against Chicago Bears cornerback Nahshon Wright (26) in the first half at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

It seemed like there was no chance in the middle of the season that the 49ers would ever get the run game going consistently with Christian McCaffrey. The blocking was messy, and McCaffrey couldn't effectively run outside anymore.

Well, fast forward to Week 16 and 17, and you'll see that McCaffrey is heating up. He ran it 23 times for a season-high 140 yards and a score. He also registered his longest run of the season (41 yards).

This is part of why the 49ers' offense is clicking. McCaffrey looks like the NFL Offensive Player of the Year again in 2023. He's heating up at the perfect time for the 49ers with the No. 1 seed on the line this week.

Brock Purdy might be at his best ever

Dec 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) passes against the Chicago Bears in the first half at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

I just used stats to support how great of a game McCaffrey had, but I'm not going to do that with Brock Purdy. It's unnecessary. All you have to do is watch him play to understand how great he is performing.

Purdy is playing so confidently and so well-rounded. He's playing within the confines of the offense, while giving it the necessary and unforced playmaking with his scrambling ability.

You could argue that Purdy is playing better than ever right now. Yes, that means better than when he was an MVP finalist in 2023. He's been a significant reason the 49ers' offense is red-hot.

Follow Jose on X (Twitter) @JS3sanchezz to interact with him and subscribe to his YouTube Channel here for more 49ers content.

Read more 49ers On SI