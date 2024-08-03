All 49ers

49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk Doesn't Watch Friday's Practice

Feb 5, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (11) talks to the media during Super Bowl LVIII Opening Night at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-USA TODAY Sports
Brandon Aiyuk Watch 2024 took a shocking turn on Friday.

Aiyuk was nowhere to be seen during practice. As we know, he's holding in because he wants a contract extension, so he hasn't practiced all offseason. But he usually shows up to practice and watches from the sideline while wearing an all-black tracksuit with no 49ers logos on it.

On Wednesday, Aiyuk came out to practice, walked to the middle of the field and shook hands with John Lynch and embraced Kyle Shanahan. This was big news. It seemed like his contract negotiation was coming to a head. Either he was on the verge of signing his extension and was thanking Lynch and Shanahan, or he was on the verge of getting traded and washing saying goodbye to Lynch and Shanahan.

But nothing has happened. No extension. No trade. So why did Aiyuk make such a spectacle of himself on Wednesday? One day it seems like he loves the 49ers and wants to play for them. The next day it seems like he hates the 49ers and never wants to play for them again.

It's also possible that Aiyuk simply wants attention. He recently went on The Pivot Podcast and said that he enjoys being in the spotlight for the first time in his career. Maybe every few days he feels he needs to do something or post something that makes people talk about him and write about him.

I really hope Brandon Aiyuk Watch 2024 ends soon. It's exhausting.

