49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk Says He Feels Pressure to Perform with New Deal

Brandon Aiyuk was asked about his drawn-out, contentious contract negotiation on Tuesday. Here's what he said courtesy of the 49ers p.r. department.

Grant Cohn

49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk catches the ball around Lions defensive backs C.J. Gardner-Johnson, left, and Cam Sutton for a touchdown in the third quarter of the Lions' 34-31 loss in the NFC championship game in Santa Clara, California, on Jan. 28, 2024.
49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk catches the ball around Lions defensive backs C.J. Gardner-Johnson, left, and Cam Sutton for a touchdown in the third quarter of the Lions' 34-31 loss in the NFC championship game in Santa Clara, California, on Jan. 28, 2024. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK
Q: Do you feel more pressure on you after inking a deal like this to perform better?

AIYUK: "Obviously yes, but that was the reason I wanted to get paid in such a manner, because that's the type of player I believe I am and that's the type of player I want to continue to be and that's the type of player I strive to be. I think it's more putting that pressure on myself, and (I'm) four pockets full."

Q: How much did your teammates help you through this process?

AIYUK: "I talked to George (Kittle), I talked to (Nick) Bosa a lot, I talked to Deebo (Samuel) a lot. Just trying to figure out certain things, get their feel for certain things. Being able to talk to them through the process was huge. But also being able to see them and be around them every single day for now, just inserting myself right back in."

ME: There was no progress for months and months. What do you think pushed this over the finish line?

AIYUK: "Like Kyle (Shanahan) said, two sides wanted to get a deal done."

Q: In terms of conditioning and stamina, how ready are you to face the Jets on Monday night?

AIYUK: "I'm ready to go."

Q: Did you understand you had to be the squeaky wheel to get what you want?

AIYUK: "Yeah, a little bit. A squeaky wheel has to be silent sometimes and know when to squeak. Just that whole balance, but yeah."

