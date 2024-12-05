49ers WR Deebo Samuel: "Our Record Doesn't Show how Good we are."
In the last three 49ers games -- all losses -- Deebo Samuel has 62 yards from scrimmage. Total.
It seems he may not be a good offensive weapon anymore, just as the 49ers don't appear to be a good team this season.
Despite these recent developments, Samuel still believes in himself and his team. Here's what he said Wednesday in the locker room.
Q: I've seen you post some motivational quotes online. Does that speak to your feelings near the end of the season?
SAMUEL: I don't think it's motivational quotes, I think it's just music. At the end of the day, we're not having the season that we want to have. But our record doesn't show how good we are as a team. Still believing in this locker room. Just rallying all the troops for this game."
Q: Knowing that your team is better than your record, does that make it hard to bounce back?
SAMUEL: "No, I don't think it's hard to bounce back. We know what we have to do. We have to play complementary football. We have to out there, score points and give the defense a little motivation. The defense has to get stops and give us motivation. And we have to make plays on special teams. At the end of the day, we just have to play complementary football and we'll be alright."
Q: With Christian out now, does it feel like things are piling up in terms of injuries and personal things people are going through? How hard has it been to deal with?
SAMUEL: "We know with the game comes injuries. We definitely don't want to see Christian go down. He's one of the leaders on this team. It's just been a rocky mountain with injuries and all the other things that we've been having to go through this season, but at the end of the day we've got to step up and play some ball."