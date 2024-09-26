All 49ers

49ers WR Deebo Samuel Returns to Practice After Injuring Calf Week 2

Grant Cohn

Sep 15, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. (1) looks on before the game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images
How unexpected.

Deebo Samuel returned to practice today after missing Week 3 with a calf injury he suffered at the end of the 49ers' Week 2 loss to the Vikings. When Samuel initially went down, head coach Kyle Shanahan said that Samuel would miss a couple weeks, meaning last week and this week. Now, it seems that he has a chance to return earlier than expected and play Sunday against the New England Patriots.

We'll find out later this afternoon if Samuel was a limited participant in practice or a full participant. He seemed to run full speed during the portion of practice which the media can watch, but I'd be surprised if he participated in 11-on-11 team drills on his first day back from a calf injury.

Still, even if Samuel is limited today, that doesn't mean he won't be ready to play on Sunday. I'm guessing if he feels healthy and wants to play against the Patriots, the 49ers will let him. He certainly looked healthy on the practice field.

It will be interesting to see how the 49ers use Samuel when he gets back. Because he's averaging just 4.2 yards after the catch per reception this season -- down from 8.8 each of the past two years. Plus Jauan Jennings has asserted himself as the no. 1 option in the passing game. He should continue to start over Samuel who's more of a wide back than a wide receiver.

Perhaps the 49ers will make Samuel their third-down back. In Sunday's loss to the Rams, the 49ers' third-down back was Kyle Juszczyk, who's not much of a threat anymore. Samuel would be more dangerous.

