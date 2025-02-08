All 49ers

49ers WR Deebo Samuel Says He Didn't Get Enough Opportunities in 2024

The 49ers need to trade him now.

Grant Cohn

Dec 30, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. (1) during the game against the Detroit Lions at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images
Dec 30, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. (1) during the game against the Detroit Lions at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images / Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images
In this story:

Deebo Samuel had arguably the worst year of his career in 2024.

It started with an abysmal performance in the Super Bowl in which he caught just 3 passes for 33 yards despite getting targeted a game-high 11 times. Not even Travis Kelce got that many targets.

Then in 15 regular season games, Samuel caught just 51 passes for 630 yards and 3 touchdowns. By the end of the season, he was the third-best wide receiver on the team behind Jauan Jennings and Ricky Pearsall.

This week at the Super Bowl, Samuel sat down with Kay Adams to talk about why played so poorly in 2024.

"I went through a lot," Samuel said. "Still want to be the player that I know I'm capable of being, but the opportunities were just not as big as I wanted them to be. Then we weren't winning on top of that, so I'm one of the (worst) losers ever. I hate losing. I'm a bad loser, especially when you're so used to winning a lot and being in a position to fight for a championship."

I appreciate Samuel's introspection, but I'm not buying his response. The 49ers kept giving him opportunities that he didn't deserve all season. He couldn't get open, and when he somehow did get open, he couldn't catch the ball consistently. The 49ers would have won more games if Samuel simply hadn't been on the team.

He also blames his poor behavior last season on the frustrations of losing. Fair enough, although he tweeted that he didn't get the ball enough after a win, so it seems he's a bad winner, too.

The 49ers need to trade him now.

Download and follow The Cohn Zohn Podcast.

Published
Grant Cohn
GRANT COHN

Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.

Home/News