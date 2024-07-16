49ers WR Deebo Samuel Says Winning a Super Bowl Isn't Easy
The 49ers have changed their tune since last year.
When the 49ers lost to Philadelphia in the NFC Championship Game, they said the only reason they didn't win the Super Bowl is because their quarterback, Brock Purdy, was injured. When he's healthy, they're the best team in the NFL. That's what the 49ers believed.
Then Purdy stayed healthy all of last season, and the 49ers still didn't win the Super Bowl. So now their stars are talking so tough anymore. Instead, they're pleading for empathy and understanding.
Deebo Samuel recently went on social media to share his thoughts on losing the Super Bowl.
To be fair, no one ever said winning a Super Bowl is easy. People have said however that the 49ers missed a great opportunity to win one and that the task only will be more difficult in the future as they age and other contenders improve.
It's understandable that Samuel would be sensitive about losing the Super Bowl considering the 49ers gave him every opportunity to win it for them. He was targeted a whopping 11 times against the Chiefs and managed to catch just three passes. Had he played better, or if the 49ers had featured Brandon Aiyuk instead of him, they might have won.
It's got to be embarrassing that after all the trash the 49ers talked last season, they managed to score just 19 points in regulation of the Super Bowl. When they had Jimmy Garoppolo, they scored 20 points in the Super Bowl. So no matter how talented the 49ers are on offense, they just can't figure out how to close the deal.
It's tough.