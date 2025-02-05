All 49ers

49ers WR Deebo Samuel Shows Up to Super Bowl Wearing Eagles Jersey

This probably isn't what the 49ers wanted to see.

Grant Cohn

Dec 3, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel (19) during warmups against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
Dec 3, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel (19) during warmups against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
In this story:

This probably isn't what the 49ers wanted to see.

Deebo Samuel showed up to Super Bowl Radio Row today wearing A.J. Brown's bright green Philadelphia Eagles jersey. Check it out.

Samuel probably will say that he's simply supporting his good friend, and there surely is some truth to that -- Samuel and Brown have been friends since they entered the draft. But I'm also guessing the 49ers would have preferred Samuel to show up to the Super Bowl wearing a 49ers jersey, or at least some red and gold.

The 49ers want to keep Samuel for the final season of his current contract, probably because they restructured his deal last year in such a way that they would have no financial benefit from trading or cutting Samuel this year. So they're stuck with him.

But it's possible Samuel wants out. He's smart. He sees where he stands. He currently is the third-best wide receiver on the team behind Jauan Jennings and Ricky Pearsall. When Brandon Aiyuk returns midseason from his knee injury, Samuel will be the fourth-best wide receiver on the team. Which means he won't get nearly as many targets and catches as he's accustomed to getting. And that means his next contract might not be so lucrative.

Samuel probably wants to go to a team that will give him an extension or give him the opportunity to produce big numbers so he can get one elsewhere in 2026.

Don't be surprised if Samuel finds subtle ways to force his way out of town. Wearing an Eagles jersey is a good start.

Download and follow The Cohn Zohn Podcast.

Published
Grant Cohn
GRANT COHN

Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.

Home/News