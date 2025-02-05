49ers WR Deebo Samuel Shows Up to Super Bowl Wearing Eagles Jersey
This probably isn't what the 49ers wanted to see.
Deebo Samuel showed up to Super Bowl Radio Row today wearing A.J. Brown's bright green Philadelphia Eagles jersey. Check it out.
Samuel probably will say that he's simply supporting his good friend, and there surely is some truth to that -- Samuel and Brown have been friends since they entered the draft. But I'm also guessing the 49ers would have preferred Samuel to show up to the Super Bowl wearing a 49ers jersey, or at least some red and gold.
The 49ers want to keep Samuel for the final season of his current contract, probably because they restructured his deal last year in such a way that they would have no financial benefit from trading or cutting Samuel this year. So they're stuck with him.
But it's possible Samuel wants out. He's smart. He sees where he stands. He currently is the third-best wide receiver on the team behind Jauan Jennings and Ricky Pearsall. When Brandon Aiyuk returns midseason from his knee injury, Samuel will be the fourth-best wide receiver on the team. Which means he won't get nearly as many targets and catches as he's accustomed to getting. And that means his next contract might not be so lucrative.
Samuel probably wants to go to a team that will give him an extension or give him the opportunity to produce big numbers so he can get one elsewhere in 2026.
Don't be surprised if Samuel finds subtle ways to force his way out of town. Wearing an Eagles jersey is a good start.