49ers WR Jacob Cowing Says Ricky Pearsall is the "Swaggiest White Boy"
SANTA CLARA -- Ricky Pearsall returned to practice Monday for the first time since he got shot in the Chest on Aug. 31. But he didn't speak to the media today. Instead, his teammate Jacob Cowing spoke for him.
Here's what Cowing said about his fellow rookie wide receiver.
Q: What stood out to you about Ricky Pearsall as a player and as a guy during the offseason training program?
COWING: "I got to meet him this past January while going through the whole Combine prep, and one thing I noticed about Ricky is he has this high energy about him. He likes to be around people, he likes to have fun, he likes to compete, he likes to push others, he likes to work. He just has that it factor where he comes into work each and every day and grinds hard."
Q: What are your emotions like seeing him coming back after getting shot?
COWING: It's a lot of emotions. When I first heard about it, there were a lot of things everyone felt in that moment and leading up to today for him to get back on that field. There were a lot of emotions wanting him to get back out there and be part of the team. We're just happy to have him back on the field with us after all the adversity that was given to him."
Q: He seems to have swag about him. Can you describe his swag?
COWING: "He's the coldest white boy I've ever seen -- I ain't gonna lie. The swaggiest white boy I've ever seen fa sho. Definitely has that it factor like I said before. Just his swag, his style with football and outside of football. Just a great dude."