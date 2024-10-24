49ers WR Jauan Jennings Could Miss a Second Game in a Row
SANTA CLARA -- The 49ers practiced Wednesday afternoon and Jauan Jennings was nowhere to be found.
He wasn't on the field practicing with the team, nor was he on the side of the field jogging with the injured players. He was missing in action, which suggests the hip injury he suffered Week 6 against the Seahawks is at least somewhat serious and that he might miss Sunday night's game against the Dallas Cowboys.
Jennings took a big hit to his hip during the 49ers' Thursday night win over the Seahawks. At the time, he popped up and appeared to shake off the blow, but clearly the pain got worse over time. He hasn't shown his face at practice in two weeks. We have no idea what type of physical shape he currently is in.
Keep in mind, Deebo Samuel was on the side field jogging with the injured players on Wednesday. Samuel missed most of Sunday's loss to the Chiefs with pneumonia and subsequently had to spend two nights in the hospital. And somehow he seems closer to returning than Jennings. Which makes you wonder just how serious Jennings' injury is.
In addition to Jennings, George Kittle missed Wednesday's practice with a foot sprain. Which means the 49ers' top five weapons currently are injured. And starting quarterback Brock Purdy has shown that he's much less effective when he's playing without his full deck of All Pro teammates.
Let's see if he can beat the Cowboys on his own.