49ers WR Jauan Jennings is the 15th-Highest-Graded WR in the NFL per PFF
The most improved player on the 49ers in 2024 was Jauan Jennings.
In 2023, he caught just 19 passes -- he was an afterthought on an offense that was loaded with premium talent. But in the Super Bowl, he was the 49ers' best offensive skill player. And this season, he became a starter when Brandon Aiyuk went down with a brutal knee injury in Week 7. And now, Jennings is coming off a season in which he was the 15th-highest-graded wide receiver in the league according to Pro Football Focus.
"Jennings was targeted 10 times in the first half and caught seven passes for 52 yards against the Cardinals in Week 18," writes PFF analyst Lauren Gray. "He notched three catches of 10-plus yards and averaged 3.47 yards per route run. Jennings was ejected in the second quarter after back-to-back scuffles, finishing his season with 77 catches for 975 yards. It was a breakout season for the fifth-year wideout, as he posted career-highs in targets (111) and threat rate (25.7%). Jennings caught six touchdown passes, gained 47 first downs and recorded 21 catches of 15-plus yards. He ranked fourth in adjusted target rate from the slot (34.9%), hauling in 38 passes for 20 first downs and five touchdowns and finishing eighth in PFF receiving grade from the alignment (80.9)."
Even though Jennings replaced Aiyuk as the starting X receiver, Jennings' position remains in the slot. The 49ers would be smart to use more three-receiver formations next season to ensure their best players stay on the field.