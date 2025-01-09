49ers WR Ricky Pearsall Exceeded Kyle Shanahan's Expecations in 2024
Just a month ago, people were asking if Ricky Pearsall is a bust.
He had just finished a five-game stretch during which he had two catches and two illegal formation penalties. He seemed unprepared and over his head. But something changed in the final two games of the season.
Finally, head coach Kyle Shanahan started calling lots of plays for Pearsall -- he got targeted 18 times in the last two weeks. And he caught 14 passes, gained 216 yards and scored 2 touchdowns.
Now, Pearsall seems like one of the 49ers' most promising young players.
"I thought Ricky had an unbelievable season," head coach Kyle Shanahan said on Wednesday. "I mean, I know the gunshot wound is the biggest obviously, but I've never had a rookie player miss all of OTAs and training camp and have much of a successful rookie year. It's tough to do that. For him to do that and then get into Week 1, which I knew he would be way behind because of that situation and then get a gunshot wound kind of made me think that we were going to get nothing from him, just in terms of how could we and how hard that would be on him. But how quick he came back from that and then when he did, just to watch him go through rookie things in a live NFL game and then having to watch him come back from that stuff throughout the year and still hit a rookie wall without a foundation of an offseason and stuff like that, I thought it was a huge success for him this year."
You can tell that Shanahan didn't trust Pearsall enough to call his number when the 49ers were fighting for a playoff spot. Once they were eliminated, Shanahan went to Pearsall, and Pearsall delivered.
In retrospect, Shanahan probably should have featured Pearsall much sooner.