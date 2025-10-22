All 49ers

49ers Unlikely to Face This Texans Star Player in Week 8

It would be surprising if the 49ers had to face this Texans star player on Sunday.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Oct 5, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins (12) celebrates a touchdown with teammates during the second quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images / Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images
The San Francisco 49ers will have a rest advantage over the Houston Texans in Week 8.

Houston had to play on Monday night in a brutal battle with the Seattle Seahawks. As a result of that brutal battle, a star player on the Texans exited the game with an injury.

That star player is wide receiver Nico Collins. He suffered a concussion late in the game against Seattle, which makes it unlikely that the 49ers will face him in Week 8.

Nico Collins misses practice

Clearing concussion protocol in a week is a tall task, and that's when the injury occurs on a Sunday. Collins was concussed on Monday night, which means time is against him.

Collins has missed the first practice for Week 8 against the 49ers. Of course, all he will need is one practice logged before the game to give himself a chance.

He's such a terrific player that he doesn't need practice. The Texans would certainly want him against the 49ers, especially with how putrid their offense already is.

However, history suggests Collins will be out against the 49ers. I'm confident he will not suit up for that game, which will make defending Houston's offense easier.

The 49ers will be without pass rusher Bryce Huff (hamstring) versus the Texans. His presence would've been needed if Collins were out there, but now it's manageable on defense without him.

Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins (12) catches a pass
Oct 20, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins (12) catches a pass against Seattle Seahawks cornerback Josh Jobe (29) during the second quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images / Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

Renardo Green is also dealing with a toe injury. He's a toss-up to play on Sunday. Thankfully, it isn't turf toe. The 49ers have enough of that going around with Brock Purdy.

Should Collins be inactive, which I believe is extremely likely, it will be the 49ers catching a break. It seems like they are always the only team dealing with injuries to their key and star players.

Game planning for Houston's offense should make it lighter for Robert Saleh. C.J. Stroud and Houston's offense have been struggling immensely this season with Collins.

Imagine how awful it will be without him. Don't forget, the 49ers have the rest advantage as well. The matchup with the Texans grows increasingly favorable for San Francisco.

However, what isn't going to be favorable is the 49ers' offense against the Texans' defense. Kyle Shanahan versus DeMeco Ryans is going to be an intense battle and absolute cinema.

Let's see who comes out on top.

Jose Luis Sanchez III
