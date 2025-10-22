Why Brock Purdy doesn't seem on track to start for the 49ers in Week 8
Brock Purdy's toe injury is slowly getting better, but it doesn't appear healthy enough for him to start this Sunday when the 49ers face the Houston Texans.
At Wednesday's practice, Purdy was officially listed as a limited participant, which means he went through positional warmups but not 11-on-11 team drills. When the media was allowed to watch, Purdy was the third-string quarterback behind Mac Jones, the starter, and Adrian Martinez, the scout team quarterback this week.
This was the 49ers' pecking order at quarterback during last week's practices, too. Purdy suited up for practices, but he was limited and he consistently was third in line for reps behind Jones and Martinez.
How to interpret Purdy's limited practice reps
When you watch Purdy on the practice field, he doesn't appear to have made any significant progress in his recovery. He still seems hesitant when it comes to planting and driving his throws, presumably because driving off his injured toe is painful.
But when a reporter asked head coach Kyle Shanahan if Purdy is making the progress that the 49ers' medical staff predicted he would up to this point, Shanahan said yes.
"It's different dealing with a toe, but I'd say it's subtley getting better each week."
On the surface, this seems like good news. It doesn't mean that Purdy will play Sunday in Houston against the Texans, but it suggests that Purdy could return in the next few weeks.
But this is Shanahan's best guess. He is not in Purdy's body, which means he doesn't know when Purdy will return. Only Purdy will know when he finally is ready to play. And for now, it seems he's being cautious and making sure his toe makes a complete recovery after reinjuring it and setting himself back in Week 4.
The 49ers are notorious for rushing players back from injury. Maybe this is Shanahan's subtle way of telling Purdy through the media that he needs to play as soon as possible, considering all the money the 49ers committed to Purdy this offseason.
Or, maybe this is simply Shanahan providing hope to the fans that their franchise quarterback indeed is on the way back. Although with the way Mac Jones has played this season, no one is pushing for Purdy to return before he's ready. Pretty much everyone wants him to make a full recovery so this injury doesn't become chronic and impact his entire career.
